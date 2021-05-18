GTA RP doctor speaks out against xQc after Twitch star targets them in NoPixel rage: "It's not fun" - Dexerto

A GTA RP streamer named Shadiko, who roleplays Dr. Victoria Viale on the NoPixel GTA RP server, spoke up about an incident where they confronted Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel for treating them and other ‘doctors’ poorly.

xQc has had his fair share of run-ins and feuds on GTA RP, especially when he’s roleplaying Jean-Paul, one of the most notorious and maligned criminals on the NoPixel GTA RP server.

However, Shadiko felt the need to put him in his place after he disrespected their character and other doctors in the Pillbox Medical Center multiple times. The video of the confrontation has gone viral.

While staying in character, Shadiko said, “We don’t take this job to be treated like sh*t and [have people say things like] ‘just treat my wounds, yo! Just send me to jail, dawg!’ I don’t want to f**king talk to you. It’s so disrespectful, man.”

After the altercation between them gained traction, Shadiko decided to explain the context surrounding the situation.

“The other doctor, Emma Gaine, had an interaction with [xQc] the other day where he screamed at her… and raged about being denied RP when she was literally trying to RP with him,” they said.

Then, xQc came in a second time and screamed at them, saying, “just do [your] job” and calling them “pussies.” That was the last straw for Shadiko, who felt like something “needed to be said out loud,” which prompted them to make the comments in the clip.

“It wasn’t an [out-of-character] comment, but more so this is the second time within 20 minutes we [had to deal] with his behavior. Doctors get this all the time, and honestly, it’s really not fun for us to deal with.”

Shadiko wrapped things up by saying a lot of their interactions with xQc “tend to be fun.” However, when he gets moody after coming out worse for wear in a police chase, “it really just kind of sucks.”

Shadiko explained that xQc returned to the hospital a third time and “actually roleplayed” with them, which they described as “fun.” So, it seems like there are no hard feelings on either side.

Still, the incident didn’t sit well with fans who want xQc to treat other roleplayers with more respect, especially those who play doctors and key roles.