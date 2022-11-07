xQc blasts “insane” viewers after NYYXXI relationship speculation

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: [email protected]

Popular Twitch streamer xQc has taken aim at his “insane” viewers for being too invested in his personal relationships amid NYYXXI dating speculations.

Boasting an impressive 11.3M followers on Twitch, there’s no doubt that xQc is one of the biggest streamers on the planet.

However, with an audience as big as his comes with a few downsides, such as viewers being too invested in their personal lives.

Now, the frustrated streaming star has had to hit out at the “insane” fans that he claims are trying to do everything for him.

xQc hits out at “insane” viewers

Recently, xQc was seen with Twitch streamer NYYXXI, where it was assumed that the two were actually dating. However, after viewers began speculating, he made it clear that the two aren’t actually in a relationship, and are instead just going on dates and seeing where things go, after a clip of his supposed ‘girlfriend’ NYYXXI kissing another girl in front of him went viral.

Many have since claimed that NYYXXI is cheating on him, or suggesting that xQc is a “cuck” — leading him to go on a bit of a tangent, where he slammed his viewers for commenting on his personal life during his November 5 stream.

“I spent the whole night swimming in the pool getting drunk and I don’t even remember half of this sh*t,” xQc admitted. “I don’t remember half the f**king night, but everybody was complaining and malding, writing hate comments or some sh*t, writing stories.

“Bro I was swimming in the pool and then I was sleeping. Like you act like this like some sort of defense mechanism,” he added.

“It’s weird to see everybody like try to live for me, feel for me, think for me, want to act for me. It’s just a weird like insane realm where everybody is trying to do everything for me, like brother im right here man, like whats up? we’re chilling like holy f**k like idk whats happening anymore its insane!

“It’s like everybody is just trying to dictate everything, even the way I’m feeling, talking, and responding to things.”

Many fans have noted and criticized the popular streamer for publicly sharing his personal life with millions, which they claim is “enabling and cultivating the parasocial viewers.”

Though, there are certainly boundaries that some fans overstep.