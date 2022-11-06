xQc denies NYXXI relationship rumors following on stream kiss

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: [email protected]

Twitch star xQc has flat-out denied that he’s in a relationship following speculation that he’s dating British streamer NYXXI.

Following his very public breakup with his now ex-girlfriend Adept, fans were shocked to see xQc with Twitch streamer NYYXXII — who made a guest appearance during his November 1 broadcast.

Fans immediately speculated that they were dating, and although neither of them publicly said it, the speculation was seemingly confirmed as the two shared a kiss at the end of the stream.

Viewers were ecstatic to learn that xQc moved on from his ex. However, The Juicer has now hit out at his fans and has stated he’s not in a relationship with anybody.

xQc denies relationship

During his November 5 live stream, xQc made it very clear that he isn’t with NYYXXII, as confused viewers began questioning their relationship after a clip of her kissing another girl in front of him went viral.

Viewers began claiming that NYYXXII is in fact cheating on the popular Twitch streamer, and even went as far as to say that he’s a “cuck” — which caused him to hit out at his fans.

Although there are YouTube videos labeling NYYXXII as his girlfriend in the title, and even clips of him saying that they’re dating, xQc insisted that they aren’t in an actual relationship.

“Bro I’m not in a relationship,” he said. “I am not in a relationship. I am not. Holy f**k. I am not in a relationship holy f**k. I am literally not, holy sh*t. Like oh my god.”

He added: “I don’t have a girlfriend. I am not in a relationship. I have never said I had a new girlfriend. I have never said I have a new relationship.”

“I never said that a singular time, ever. Hasn’t happened. It has not happened.”

To clear the air, xQc revealed that the two of them aren’t together, and for now are just going on dates. “It’s a girl… who I’m currently seeing, and dating. We’re going on dates.”