xQc banned again from GTA RP NoPixel after drama with "encouraging" chat hoppers - Dexerto

Popular streamer xQc has once again been banned from the NoPixel GTA RP server. The latest ban came shortly after he encouraged chat hoppers to invade other Twitch streams after he was handed a hefty jail sentence he didn’t agree with.

On April 6, popular Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel received his third ban from the popular NoPixel GTA RP server.

The streamer was previously banned for breaking the server’s established rules, then a second time for using an unauthorized glitch to attack NoPixel’s police force.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This third ban came hot on the heels of drama involving other streamers roleplaying as police officers on the server.

Advertisement

After xQc was detained and sentenced to 224 months in NoPixel’s jail, he encouraged his viewers to “chat hop” into other streamers, something he previously denounced.

Read More: Lil Nas X calls for GTA Online to host virtual concerts

In a clip taken from the livestream, after his sentence was handed down and he confronted the cops about the time he would have to spend in jail, he can be heard saying “thank god” when viewers announced they were going into other channels to voice their support for him.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As xQc’s fans flooded into other channels, many of those streamers faced harassment over the situation. Fellow GTA RP streamer ‘Kyle’ who was roleplaying as a police officer at the time the events unfolded, blasted xQc’s viewers for their actions.

Advertisement

“You’re jumping from some guy’s stream to complain about something that nobody did, for somebody who doesn’t even know you f**king exist. You are a sad f**king idiot,” he remarked to one of the xQc fans in his chat.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

While the reason for xQc’s ban has yet to confirmed, many are speculating that it’s tied to his most recent run-in with NoPixel’s law enforcement. Lengyel has struggled to maintain a good relationship with streamers roleplaying as cops since his ban for the exploit he used against them.

X also expressed his frustration and belief that his ban was related to criminal activity during his own roleplay on the server: “The cops will have everything their way. This is what happens [if you don’t get along with them].”

Advertisement

WHAT A ROLLERCOASTED OF A STREAM. SORRY FOR THE TRASHY MOOD BY THE END I GOT UNREASONABLY MAD. A LOT OF RUMMORS ARE SPREADING BUT LISTEN, EVERYONE CHILL. I DID A LOT OF BAD THINGS YESTERDAY AND I ADMIT TO MY FAULTS. DONT SPREAD HATRED ON ANYONE, WHAT I SAY ISNT ALWAYS TRUE — xQc (@xQc) April 4, 2021

The streamer also addressed the situation on Twitter and admitted that “by the end [of the stream] I got unreasonably mad.” He also told his fans not to “spread hatred on anyone,” and not to blindly listen to everything he might say in the heat of the moment.

It remains unconfirmed whether xQc’s latest NoPixel ban is directly related to the chat hopping situation, but we will make sure to update you when the reasoning behind the ban has been officially confirmed by the server.