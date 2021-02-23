Logo
xQc banned from popular GTA RP server NoPixel 3.0

Published: 23/Feb/2021 1:44 Updated: 23/Feb/2021 4:35

by Isaac McIntyre
xQc looks at No Pixel GTA RP server ban live on Twitch.
Twitch: xQc

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has been indefinitely banned from popular GTA RP server ‘NoPixel’ after the Twitch star hit several other roleplayers with his car, despite being told it was “against the rules” in the exclusive lobby.

GTA roleplaying ⁠— especially the “NoPixel” server ⁠— has enjoyed a resurgence on Twitch in the past few weeks, led by personalities like Summit1g and xQc.

In particular, after the decline of Rust, xQc has become a server regular.

At first, it seemed a perfect fit. Like Rust, the GTA lobby seemed a perfect place for xQc’s wild personality to come to the fore. He quickly settled in as a rogue player, running from the cops and scamming other players (while rolepaying) in get-rich-quick plots and harebrained schemes.

On February 22, however, the Twitch star was locked out of the server, following several instances where he struck other roleplayers with his car and fled ⁠— called “VDM,” or vehicle deathmatch, in RP circles ⁠— over the past few days.

xQc was left stunned as he repeatedly tried to login.

“Well… okay, yeah, they really did ban me,” he said. “That’s f**king… okay?”

The Twitch star, who was forced to swap to Minecraft during his Feb. 22 stream as a result of the “NoPixel” ban, said he had been unaware of the “rules” when he began ramming other players, and didn’t think it constituted a ban.

“Yeah, I broke the rules, I said I wouldn’t do any more “VDM” and people know that though. I showed all the signs, legitimately, genuinely, that it was bad or you couldn’t do it in the way that I did it,” he said.

“I didn’t know you couldn’t ram [other players] in that context.

“Whatever I did, I admitted to it. Yeah, I broke the rules. I said, ‘If I do this again, I’ll park my car in the middle of the road, instead of driving them into other cars’.”

He was silent for a moment before adding, “rules are broken every minute there.”

While the initial ‘NoPixel’ ban message did read “permanent,” it’s likely xQc will be able to get unbanned sometime in the near future.

The Twitch streamer was summoned to a meeting with the GTA server moderators to discuss his “VDM” antics, as well as several metagaming accusations he leveled at Summit1g over the weekend, but apparently overslept.

He was then greeted with the ban, which asked him to “talk with staff.”

It is unclear if xQc has reached out to the ‘NoPixel’ mods yet, though he did suggest on-stream he was planning to in the “next few days.” Dexerto will keep you updated on the streamer’s GTA RP ban, which remains permanent for now.

Olivia Rodrigo reacts to viral SNL Driver’s License skit

Published: 22/Feb/2021 22:13

by Virginia Glaze
Oliva Rodrigo reacts to SNL Drivers License sketch
YouTube: Saturday Night Live, Oliva Rodrigo

TikTok star, actress and viral music artist Olivia Rodrigo has reacted to an SNL skit about her record-breaking song ‘Driver’s License’ — and it’s safe to say she’s super stoked about the whole ordeal.

Rodrigo’s original song ‘Driver’s License’ went viral in January 2021, skyrocketing to the top of the US iTunes sales charts the very next day after its release and even being praised by the likes of Taylor Swift.

The song’s heartbreaking lyrics and emotional vocals aren’t the only reason ‘Driver’s License’ has become so popular; many fans believe the song hints at the breakup between Rodrigo and her High School Musical: The Musical: The Series co-star Joshua Bassett, causing the track to further ingrain itself in TikTok culture.

That’s not all; some fans believe Rodrigo’s song throws some subtle shade toward actress Sabrina Carpenter, who some believed was getting close with Bassett in a romantic way.

All the hype around the song cumulated in a hilarious SNL sketch dedicated to the breakup anthem on February 21, which featured Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page (and a gut-busting scene where he and the whole SNL crew belted out the song’s most emotional bits).

Needless to say, Rodrigo was absolutely pumped that her song had gotten enough attention to be featured on the late night comedy show — and on her birthday, no less!

“DRIVER’S LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER I’M SHAKING!” she tweeted excitedly.

She also uploaded a video to her Instagram stories that showed off the funny skit on her TV, claiming that she was “losing her mind” over the hilarious moment.

Olivia Rodrigo reacts to SNL Driver's License sketch on Instagram.
YouTube: Clevver News / Instagram: Olivia Rodrigo
Rodrigo was understandably pumped that her song made it to Saturday Night Live in the form of a hilarious sketch.

Rodrigo isn’t the only party involved in the song’s popularity to have reacted to the sketch, either; Bassett also shared his reaction to the news in a TikTok, where he appeared to poke fun at his status as the “ex-boyfriend” of the whole situation.

Needless to say, Rodrigo’s highly-viral hit has made for an unexpected — but certainly not unwelcome — cultural moment that has kicked off 2021 with a certified (if tear-jerking) banger.