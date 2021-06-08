xQc & Adept explain why they've moved into Sodapoppin's streaming house - Dexerto

Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has temporarily moved home, and is now staying with fellow streamer Sodapoppin, alongside other streamers, as work is done on his place.

xQc has previously lived in ‘streamer houses’, but moved into his own place alongside partner Adept.

But, on stream on June 7, xQc revealed that he had moved in with Sodapoppin, and would be streaming from there for the foreseeable future.

When he first revealed it to his viewers though, he was keeping plans close to his chest, saying that he “didn’t want to talk about it.”

“We’re doing stuff with the house,” Lengyel explained. “There’s a lot of stuff happening, it’s going to be chaotic.”

Advertisement

BREAKING: xQc has confirmed that he is currently living at Soda's house for the time being while there are some "things" going on with his current house, and we do not know what those are at this time. pic.twitter.com/pw0Y6QqzuY — xQcOWUpdates ( LIVE 🔴 ) (@xQcOWUpdates) June 8, 2021

Although he kept it vague, Adept went into more details, explaining “I’ve got people coming to the house all week to fix certain sh*t and change certain sh*t.”

It means both xQc and Adept will be staying in the house with Sodapoppin, Nmplol and Malena, all popular Twitch streamers in their own right.

Fans will be hoping to see some collaborative content between all the members of the house, who have a combined following of over 10 million on Twitch alone.

xQc’s content has gone through a forced shake-up recently, after he was banned from the main NoPixel GTA RP server. Instead, he’s been playing on the public NoPixel server, as well as dabbling in Valorant, and his regular reaction content.

Advertisement

He’s also still planning an ambitious 60-day subathon stream, but he’s delayed it until the end of 2021 – as it should lead to higher ad revenue.