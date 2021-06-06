Sykkuno explains why he’s such good friends with “toxic” xQc - Dexerto

Twitch star Sykkuno explained why he and Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel get on so well as he defended the Canadian streamer from criticisms of being ‘toxic’ to others.

As some of Twitch’s biggest streamers have gotten involved with GTA RP, there have been a few relationships struck up that some viewers might not have expected to see otherwise.

Sykkuno and xQc have bonded, in-game, over their love of bank heists, with Sykkuno explaining that it was the former Overwatch professional who made him want to explore the criminal side of GTA RP even more than before.

With xQc banned, and Sykkuno taking a break to play Minecraft, their interactions have been limited. However, after xQc sent Sykkuno a video message for his birthday, the popular creator couldn’t help but hype up his new pal.

Like other streamers, xQc sent Sykkuno a quick message to wish him well on his birthday, but he threw a little twist in as well – jokingly asking Sykkuno to get him unbanned from NoPixel’s main server. Sykkuno had to laugh, but admitted the well wishes were genuine.

“He’s actually super cool. I feel like we get along a lot,” Sykkuno said after watching xQc’s birthday wishes. “I think the reason I get along with him so well is because a lot of people think ‘oh Sykkuno is so wholesome, X is toxic,’ right? I don’t think that’s how it is guys. I think I understand a lot of his struggles, you know.

“A lot of people treat him differently because he’s the big streamer out there, people see him slightly differently, and not in the way you think. Sometimes they treat him worse, sometimes better, but we’re similar in the way that we both just want to play games and have fun, try and make some friends and stuff. And I think that’s why we get along, I think. He’s super cool.”

As fans of both streamers will admit, it is an unusual friendship, but the pair seem to get along well, and they clearly want to interact with each other more.

We’ll have to wait and see if that’ll come in GTA RP or in Rust when the Offline TV server starts up again.