Women in viral “not real” plane video finally breaks silence: “It’s frightening”

Tiffany Gomas, the woman from the “not real” video onboard a flight, has finally broken her silence on the incredibly viral clip as she has urged people to “not judge” her.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, or have been completely off the grid internet-wise, you’ve more than likely come across the now-infamous video of a woman storming off a plane and complaining about a “not real” passenger.

The short clip was posted by TikToker knuckelslawncare back in July, showing the woman – Tiffany Gomas – freaking out about another passenger. She urged fellow passengers to get off the plane, which was destined for Orlando from Dallas Forth Worth, but was deplaned herself.

The identity of the “not real” passenger has remained a bit of a mystery and while Gomas had been identified, she had yet to speak on the video. That is until now.

Viral “not real” flight woman speaks out on “frightening” change to life

Gomas, who is a Dallas native, spoke to the Daily Mail from her home, saying that her life has “blown up” since the video went super viral.

“My life has been blown up. It’s frightening. Things go viral and everything changes,” she said. “No one knows anyone else’s story, and no one should judge. No one knows what it’s like.”

The marketing entrepreneur added that people have been “staking out” her home, as well as her neighbors, and they’ve been “going through” her mail too. Gomas also added that many of the things around the video are “inaccurate” but, according to the Mail, didn’t expand on that when quizzed as to specifics.

As noted, Gomas has become a viral star since the clip first hit the internet, with a few parodies already being made of the incident.

The latest to capture the internet’s attention was a painting of her, mid-freak out, surrounded by mythical creatures – which has racked up well over 17 million views on TikTok alone.