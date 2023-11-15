“Not real” plane woman Tiffany Gomas reveals she’s banned from American Airlines

Viral “not real” plane woman Tiffany Gomas has confirmed that she’s been banned from flying on American Airlines after her wild flight meltdown.

Tiffany Gomas became an online sensation earlier this year when she absolutely lost it on a July American Airlines flight and screamed about someone onboard being “not real.”

For months speculation grew about what exactly she saw with Gomas herself becoming an influencer herself. During an appearance on Barstool Sports she admitted yelling “that motherf**ker is not real” was meant as a figure of speech, but was taken literally.

Unfortunately for the viral Gomas, her outburst ended up costing her the ability to fly on American Airlines again as she revealed on The Blaze’s Prime Time with Alex Stein.

Tiffany Gomas says “not real” plane outburst got her banned from American Airlines

Speaking with Stein, Gomas explained that she no longer flies on American Airlines because she’s simply not allowed to.

While Stein assumed she was just “pissed” at the airline and refuses to fly with them again, Gomas revealed that the situation is a lot worse than that.

“I’m not pissed, I’m banned from American Airlines! It’s very inconvenient” she exclaimed, surprising Stein who compared the situation to bizarre events that happen on other flights.

“If you had done that on Spirit Airlines it would have just been a Tuesday, nobody would even have known! I was on a Spirit Airlines flight and I saw a guy literally injecting fentanyl,” he remarked.

On social media, Gomas reposted the clip from the show and responded to viewers applauding her for turning a negative experience into a positive one.

“It’s been a sh*tty ride, but deserving… but in spite of that, I’m still standing,” she said.

Gomas’ viral flight fiasco isn’t the only American Airlines brouhaha to make headlines recently. Earlier this summer, a flight attendant was chased home from the airport by an angry customer.