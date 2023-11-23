Viral “not real” plane woman doubles down on OnlyFans requests

Tiffany Gomas, the viral “not real” plane woman, has doubled down after further requests for her to start doing content like OnlyFans amid her online popularity.

Rewind back to July and the internet was completely obsessed with Tiffany Gomas’ outburst on an American Airlines flight as she was convinced that she was sitting next to somebody who was “not real.”

The Dallas native became the subject of a whole host of memes and jokes as the internet tried to find out more about her. At first, Gomas admitted to being embarrassed by the whole thing, even going as far as to say the interest was “frightening.” However, she’s since started playing into it.

After a few months of silence, the entrepreneur has started talking about her experience on the flight and what happened after – including a second outburst where she said that the whole plane was in danger.

Tiffany Gomas shuts down OnlyFans requests again

Playing up to that fame has brought increased attention too, and, given the day and age in we’re in with the internet, plenty of requests for her to do content like OnlyFans.

Plenty of fans have speculated that Gomas could make a “fortune” with such content, however, she’s pretty against it.

“Never!” she said, agreeing with one fan who urged her to stay from content like that amid her newfound fame.

It’s not the first time she’s shut down the idea of such content either. At the start of November, Gomas noted that she could make a “hell of a lot of money” with OnlyFans, but it’s just not her thing.

“I’m not knocking it whatsoever. It’s just not really up my alley. I actually do have a good career,” she told Barstool Sports’ Macrodosing podcast.

So, any further requests are just going to fall flat.