Viral “not real” plane woman responds to SNL skit mocking her

Tiffany Gomas, the viral “not real” plane woman, has responded after Saturday Night Live finally parodied her outburst.

Back in July, the internet was obsessed with what Tiffany Gomas had seen – well, at least thought she’d seen – on a flight out of Dallas Fort Worth.

Gomas freaked out, leaving her seat and proclaiming to the rest of the cabin that she was sat next to someone who wasn’t real. She was subsequently removed from the plane and other footage started to surface, including video of her telling officials that their flight was in danger. Though, it ended up being fine.

For the longest time afterward, the Dallas native stayed quiet on what unfolded. However, she’s started being a little more open about things and leaned into her now-infamous outburst.

Tiffany Gomas responds to Saturday Night Live aiport skit of her

She’s not the only one, either. On November 18, Saturday Night Live had a skit that parodied Gomas’ viral moment as they rattled through some of the cliches people might see while flying this holiday season.

In the SNL clip, Gomas isn’t mentioned by name but it’s very clearly her, with everything from the outfit and the use of her “is not real” line being completely on point.

Obviously, with the parody going pretty viral itself, it didn’t long for it to get onto her radar. “Well, this is embarrassing,” Gomas said. Though, she seemed to see the funny side of it given she used some laughing emojis in her response.

Plenty of viewers agreed with Gomas’ review of it, noting it was pretty clever. Some even said she’d “finally made it’ after being mocked on SNL. “This is awesome, she did nail it,” said one. “This is an honor,” another added.

As noted, Gomas has been pretty open about her experience now, revealing that she didn’t actually see anything on the plane.