Woman in “not real” plane video spotted at LA airport weeks after viral freak-out

Tiffany Gomas hasn’t been able to escape the spotlight in the aftermath of her viral “not real” plane freakout video. Now weeks removed from the public meltdown, she was spotted at the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) and stopped by TMZ for an interview.

As the face behind one of the biggest stories of the year, Gomas exploded across social media last month in light of a public outburst that left millions of viewers around the globe questioning everything.

Claiming a man near the back of a plane was “not real,” the woman soon went viral for her reaction, telling other passengers they could either get off or “die with him.”

Ever since, she’s been the focal point of the mystery, with internet sleuths seemingly uncovering the man in question and even getting further insight from Gomas herself on exactly what led to the heated reaction. Admitting the situation has been “frightening” due to the magnitude of its reach online, she recently broke her silence to say, “No one should judge. No one knows what it’s like.”

Now, almost two months on from the incident, Gomas has been spotted traveling through the skies once again. This time, reappearing at LAX, even in the same outfit as she wore in the viral clip.

Stopped for a brief interview by TMZ, Gomas admitted she now had a “little bit of anxiety” about flying again, given we all saw what happened during her last attempt.

While pressed on the matter of the “not real” individual’s identity, for the time being, she claimed she’s not at liberty to speak further on the subject. “Thanks for asking, but I have been told I can’t comment on it right now.”

However, that said, it appears she has plans in the works for a tell-all interview in the near future, assuring it’s “gonna have to happen” and that “some things are in the works.” Though exactly when we might learn more about the viral video from her perspective remains unclear for now.

Gomas then outlined how she “100%” stands by her actions at the time of the recording, assuring she was thoroughly “distressed” by what she seemingly witnessed on the plane.

“I was getting off the plane no matter what; I just probably didn’t need to make the scene that I made.”