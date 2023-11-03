Viral “not real” plane lady reveals what she actually saw on flight

The woman behind the viral “not real” plane incident has revealed what she actually saw on her flight during the moment that catapulted her to internet fame.

In July 2023, a woman went viral on social media after a flier captured her outburst on a plane.

In the video, the woman — now identified as Tiffany Gomas — claimed that one of her fellow passengers wasn’t real, famously saying: “I am telling you right now, that motherf*cker back there is not real.”

Article continues after ad

Viewers were immediately curious to know exactly what it was that Gomas apparently saw, with some even speculating that she made the entire thing up as a stunt with the aim of going viral.

Article continues after ad

Now, Gomas has officially revealed what she actually saw on her flight after refusing to speak on the subject for months.

“Not real” plane woman Tiffany Gomas shares what she saw on viral flight

During an episode of the ‘Pardon My Take’ podcast, Gomas opened up on what she supposedly saw during her viral meltdown.

Article continues after ad

But, according to her, she didn’t actually see anything at all.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“You know, the reason I probably haven’t come out yet, because it’s like, so cringe — I did not see anything, ” she admitted. “I mean, I think y’all knew that.”

Instead, Gomas claimed that her claims of a passenger being “not real” was merely an “expression of speech” at the tail end of an argument.

Article continues after ad

“I got in a bit of an altercation,” she continued. “It spiraled out of control. It was not my best moment. I mean, it was actually a horrible moment. Absolutely mortifying.”

Article continues after ad

“I was just in my feels. I just needed to get off that [flight.] I was highly distressed. Not a good look. It was not a good situation.”

Although Gomas wouldn’t exactly say what she was arguing about with the other passenger, she admitted that it wasn’t her finest moment — something she admitted in her initial response to the drama over the summer.

For now, that’s all we know about the incident until Gomas decides to speak about it more. In the meantime, keep it locked to Dexerto for more trending news and content.

Article continues after ad