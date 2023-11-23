Who is the viral “not real” woman? Plane passenger became meme after public freakout

For the past few months, several stories have been shared about a viral “not real” woman who rose to fame after a confusing freakout on a plane where she claimed another passenger wasn’t real. But who exactly is she? Here’s everything we know.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, or have been completely off the grid internet-wise, you’ve more than likely come across the now-infamous video of a woman storming off a plane and complaining about a “not real” passenger.

The short clip was posted by TikToker knuckelslawncare back in July, showing the woman – Tiffany Gomas – freaking out about another passenger. She urged fellow passengers to get off the plane, which was destined for Orlando from Dallas Forth Worth but ended up getting off on her own.

But who exactly is the viral “not real” woman and how is it she’s still making the news months later? Here’s everything you need to know about her and what she’s been up to.

Who is the “not real” plane woman?

Back in July 2023, a Tweet featuring a video with an unusual situation picked up over 10.2 million views. In the footage, a woman is making her way toward the front of the plane while warning the other passengers of some kind of threat.

The woman in the video claimed that she had to get off because somebody in the back of the plane “is not real” and that the rest of the passengers could “die with him” or get off.

One month after the tweet went viral, the woman was identified as Tiffany Gomas, a 38-year-old woman from Dallas, Texas.

What caused the “not real” plane outburst?

Viewers were immediately curious to know exactly what it was that Gomas apparently saw, with some even speculating that she made the entire thing up as a stunt with the aim of going viral.

However, it was reported that the outburst started with an argument about AirPods. The New York Post reported at the time that Gomas had an argument with her relatives, accusing them of stealing her AirPods.

Police documents state that Gomas was unwilling to leave the flight and had to be removed by staff.

“The female then started claiming the aircraft was not safe and did not want the aircraft to leave due to her believing it would not make it to its destination,” the complaint claims.

“Due to the statements the flight attendants felt the aircraft needed to be rescreened. [The airline manager] explained that the passenger was denied boarding and they wanted her escorted to the public side.”

What happened to the “not real” plane woman?

After Gomas was escorted off the plane, bodycam footage showed her arguing with officials about the safety of the plane.

“I don’t care if I ever fly with y’all ever again, I want to know what happens to this flight right her,” Gomas can be heard saying as she looks on from the boarding area.

“Do not let that flight leave, I’m being dead serious,” she said, urging staff to keep the plane grounded.

In another clip, Gomas was being escorted out of the terminal by police, asking if the escort was really necessary.

That was when she told police and other passengers that the flight would “blow up.” She was ultimately led outside and continued arguing with police over her removal.

Gomas has issued an emotional apology for her behavior on the plane and in the airport, calling it her “very worst moment.”

The plane ultimately landed safely in Orlando, albeit delayed because of her outburst on the plane.

Viral “not real” plane lady reveals what she actually saw on flight

During an episode of the ‘Pardon My Take’ podcast in November 2023, Gomas opened up on what she supposedly saw during her viral meltdown.

But, much to viewers’ shock, she said she didn’t actually see anything at all.

“You know, the reason I probably haven’t come out yet, because it’s like, so cringe — I did not see anything,” she admitted. “I mean, I think y’all knew that.”

Instead, Gomas claimed that her claims of a passenger being “not real” was merely an “expression of speech” at the tail end of an argument.

“I got in a bit of an altercation,” she continued. “It spiraled out of control. It was not my best moment. I mean, it was actually a horrible moment. Absolutely mortifying.”

“I was just in my feels. I just needed to get off that [flight]. I was highly distressed. Not a good look. It was not a good situation.”

Viral “not real” woman offered to join OnlyFans and Playboy

Since Gomas first revealed her identity to the world and started to talk more and answer questions about the plane incident back in July. She has appeared on multiple podcasts and TV shows to answer people’s questions.

And it appears that her regular public appearances have made an impact on people in multiple ways. Not only did she become a popular Halloween costume, but people have now also requested her to join OnlyFans.

During an appearance on the Macrodosing Podcast in November, Gomas revealed she hasn’t earned a cent from her newfound fame, but she that she’d received requests to be on Playboy and OnlyFans.

“Trust me, there are times when you’re like in your deep moments. You’re like, ‘damn, should I do that?’ But it just really doesn’t fit who I am as a person,” she explained.

Sadly, for those who felt like she would jump at the opportunity, Gomas has no interest in joining either the adult platform or magazine, even though she had no doubts that it would be successful.

“I’m not knocking it whatsoever. It’s just not really up my alley. I actually do have a good career,” she added. “Trust me, I can make a hell of a lot more money on OnlyFans though.”

According to Gomas, if she did join OnlyFans, she’d make enough money to retire as early as next year, but despite the tempting offer, it doesn’t seem like she’s willing to make that leap anytime soon.

Viral “not real” plane woman responds to SNL skit mocking her

On November 18, Saturday Night Live had a skit that parodied Gomas’ viral moment as they rattled through some of the cliches people might see while flying this holiday season.

In the SNL clip, Gomas isn’t mentioned by name but it’s very clearly her, with everything from the outfit and the use of her “is not real” line being completely on point.

Obviously, with the parody going pretty viral itself, it didn’t long for it to get onto her radar. “Well, this is embarrassing,” Gomas said. Though, she seemed to see the funny side of it given she used some laughing emojis in her response.

Plenty of viewers agreed with Gomas’ review of it, noting it was pretty clever. Some even said she’d “finally made it’ after being mocked on SNL. “This is awesome, she did nail it,” said one. “This is an honor,” another added.