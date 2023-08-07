Woman in viral “not real” plane video finally identified as new details surface

The woman from the viral “not real” plane meltdown has finally been identified along with a slew of new details about the incident.

In July, a woman went viral after screaming about someone who was “not real” while onboard an American Airlines flight.

The encounter blew up on social media with users scrambling to identify the mystery woman and the individual she was talking about. While a man onboard revealed himself as the “not real” person, only now has the woman been ID’d.

Article continues after ad

According to a new report by The New York Post, the viral woman is 38-year-old Dallas resident Tiffany Gomas and it turns out the viral video was sparked by AirPods.

Tiffany Gomas revealed as viral “not real” plane woman

The Post reports that Gomas had an argument with her relatives, accusing them of stealing her AirPods.

Police documents state that Gomas was unwilling to leave the flight and had to be removed by staff.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“The female then started claiming the aircraft was not safe and did not want the aircraft to leave due to her believing it would not make it to its destination,” the complaint claims.

Article continues after ad

TikTok Tiffany Gomas, the viral “not real” plane woman, is a marking executive.

“Due to the statements the flight attendants felt the aircraft needed to be rescreened. [The airline manager] explained that the passenger was denied boarding and they wanted her escorted to the public side.”

After being escorted out, Gomas then tried to get back to the boarding area multiple times. Eventually, she was tracked down by police outside where she was waiting for an Uber. She was given a criminal trespass notice, but refused to sign it and was ultimately never arrested.

Article continues after ad

Gomas’ reputation has taken a pounding since the video. The Post claims that she lives in a $2M home and previously served as vice president of Elevate Brand Marketing.

The viral encounter has spawned countless memes and has since been immortalized in the form of a painting where the woman is surrounded by aliens.