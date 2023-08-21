Woman from “not real” plane video says viral clip doesn’t “define” her

Tiffany Gomas, the woman behind the viral “not real” plane video has offered an additional statement on Twitter/X, but some people can’t help but mock her for it all.

Over the last few weeks, the internet has been obsessed with the viral video of Gomas’ freak-out on a flight from Dallas Fort Worth to Orlando. If you haven’t seen it, you’ve probably been living under a rock or just completely off the grid.

Gomas was freaked out by a passenger sat next to her, claiming that he was “not real” and that the plane was in danger. She was deplaned by flight staff and police before take-off. Though, she continued her worries about the flight throughout her trip back through the terminal.

Since then, she’s spoken out about the incident and claimed her life has blown up in a “frightening” manner as a result.

Tiffany Gomas tweets for second time since viral “not real” plane video

The marketing entrepreneur has slowly taken to posting on social media since speaking out about the viral video, previously only issuing an apology for a behavior, calling it the “very worst moment” of her life.

Now, she’s posted again, moving in a more motivational manner. “One moment doesn’t define you; but it can define your purpose,” Gomas said, posting a photo of herself.

Though, she’s still referencing the video with the hashtag TMFINR – which is the shortened and less explicit version of what she yelled out on the plane.

Naturally, some corners of the internet have been dunking on her for the post and can’t believe that she’s become somewhat of an influencer.

“Crazy Plane Lady pivoting to become a social media influencer is so on brand for 2023,” said one. “Perhaps the MF that is not real…is this woman,” added another. “Is she AI? This picture is NOT real,” another asked.

As noted, Gomas has become slightly more open on socials since the video happened, but she’s yet to fully address the person sat next to her. Though, it’s the one thing the internet is waiting for.

