“Not real” plane woman goes viral again by flying aircraft one year after meltdown

Tiffany Gomas, the passenger behind the viral “not real” plane rant, is taking social media by storm once again for seemingly flying an aircraft.

In July 2023, a passenger on an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Chicago went viral after exploding in a rant about a fellow passenger who she claimed was “not real.”

Her tirade became the talk of the town for weeks, rendering her a veritable internet star. Now, nearly a year later, the flier — Tiffany Gomas — is making the rounds yet again.

On June 17, 2024, Gomas posted a video on Twitter/X showing herself in the co-pilot’s seat of an aircraft, seemingly flying the airborne vessel.

“Went from freaking out on a plane to flying one,” she wrote alongside a series of crying-laughing emojis.

“We’re climbing!” The craft’s pilot can be heard saying off-camera from the seat next to her.

“Do you want me to give it back to you?” Gomas asked — but the pilot declined, apparently letting her take control.

Gomas’s video has racked up over 670,000 views at the time of writing, sparking both panic and humor from viewers. She clarified some details in a response to her post, saying she was in a “non-critical phase of flight” above 10,000 feet.

“The only people on the flight were my family,” she said, adding that she was headed back to America from a trip in Jamaica.

“You’ve come a long way,” one viewer wrote. “You’ll never know how much joy I got out of the freak-out video and all the memes that followed. In all seriousness, I’m glad you could own it. Laugh about it and move on.”

“Good job!” another said. “As an airline captain, I can say conclusively: That plane is real.”

Overall, it seems that Gomas is taking the jokes in stride despite the many memes that were made mocking her. Even SNL parodied the viral incident in a skit — something she laughed at in a response online.

Gomas has maintained that “One moment doesn’t define you; but it can define your purpose,” determined to make lemonade out of lemons after the “very worst moment” of her life became the internet’s biggest fixation.