‘Not real plane woman’ still confused by “embarrassing” experience a full year later

Tiffany Gomas, the infamous ‘not real plane woman,’ says she’s still confused by the “embarrassing” experience on her one-year anniversary of going viral on TikTok.

In 2023, Tiffany Gomas blew up the internet after she went on a viral rant in the cabin of an airplane, accusing a passenger on her American Airlines flight of being “not real.”

Since then, she’s become a full-fledged influencer, appearing on podcasts and traveling the world… but the events of June 3, 2023 are still haunting her.

On the one-year anniversary of her viral meltdown, Gomas jokingly celebrated the occasion, dubbing it the “most embarrassing day of my life” in a post on X.

In the comments, Know Your Meme posted the full interaction from a year ago, and Gomas explained how she can’t watch the moment anymore.

“Gawd, I can’t listen to that,” she said. “I don’t even know how my voice got that high.”

In interviews she’s done following her viral moment, Gomas sounds completely different than how she did onboard the plane, so it makes sense that she’d be confused by how she sounded in the clip.

The ‘not real plane woman’ went on to respond to several fans, revealing that she actually didn’t see “a damn thing” and that in the heat of the moment, she “went batsh*t.”

According to Gomas, she’s still banned from American Airlines since the incident, but that hasn’t stopped her from continuing to travel the world and even piloting planes herself.

One fan even inquired if Gomas would consider taking the newest viral sensation Hailey Welch “under her wing” after she blew up the internet for her impromptu “hawk tuah” catchphrase. However, Gomas brushed off the suggestion.

“She seems to be doing ok?!” she remarked.

Although the two viral stars may not be collabing just yet, the two are certainly handling their fame accordingly, with Welch following in Gomas’ footsteps by making podcast appearances and capitalizing on the attention.

