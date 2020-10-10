 Woman throws puppy at stranger in disturbing video encounter - Dexerto
Woman throws puppy at stranger in disturbing video encounter

Published: 11/Oct/2020 0:23 Updated: 11/Oct/2020 0:37

by Bill Cooney
Woman tosses dog
@Mulaflare

Video footage of a woman throwing a small puppy at a random person in the middle of the street has gone viral on Twitter, thankfully the dog is fine, but it’s still a wild and scary clip.

Obviously, no one with a sound mind goes looking for videos like this, but with the tweet racking up close to 120,000 likes and 20,000 retweets, plenty of us were exposed to it.

In the clip, a woman who appears to be intoxicated on something begins a bizarre and racist tirade against a random passerby, who unsurprisingly starts filming the strange situation playing out in front of him.

The adorable little puppy hanging out in the lady’s arms looks completely lost, as it definitely doesn’t seem like the person holding it is actually its owner, based on what happens towards the end of the encounter.

After talking nonsense at the person filming and even kicking him, she decides to throw the poor creature at him after being asked again if it was her dog.

The pup starts crying and runs to the person who didn’t just throw it in the middle of the street, before the guy picks it up to prevent the woman, who obviously should be nowhere near animals, got hold of it again.

“Whoa, back up, this is not you’re f***ing dog, I got video of everything,” he told her, before she once again tried to get physical with him. The good news is that it doesn’t seem like she got the dog back, and it’s now safe with some new owners.

This poor pup being tossed wasn’t even the only dog-related viral tweet to pop up on Twitter over the weekend. Another tweet playing off the popular ‘how it started, how it’s going’ format featuring a girl and her pitbull as a puppy vs. it fully grown got roughly 600,000 likes, but a fair amount of pushback as well.

One of the biggest reasons was because the dog appears to have had its ears clipped, which is done by some people while still a puppy to “improve the appearance” of certain breeds, according to those who support it. Obviously, others have a problem with the practice as there’s no real need for it beyond appearances. and it’s one of the most divisive issues among pitbull owners.

At least here the dog seems to have a loving owner and appears to be very well taken care of, ear clipping aside. Which was definitely not the case in the first scenario.

Man’s best friends are certainly a popular subject on social media, but no one wants to see one getting thrown around, even if there was a happy ending waiting for the pup after all that trauma.

Entertainment

Jeffree Star dishes on ex Andre Marhold & fake accounts in YouTube return

Published: 10/Oct/2020 22:05

by Charlotte Colombo
YouTube: Jeffree Star

Share

Jeffree Star

After a quiet month on YouTube, Jeffree Star has returned to the platform to set the record straight about recent drama to his 17.2 million subscribers. 

It’s clear that 2020 hasn’t been the most plain-sailing year for makeup mogul Jeffree Star. Following his breakup with long-time boyfriend Nathan Schwandt at the start of this year, he has been at the center of numerous controversies.

These include backlash against his ORGY palette, accusations of racist behavior, “poisonous lies” about James Charles to Tati Westbrook, and most recently, the very public and messy split between him and squeeze Andre Marhold, wherein Star publicly accused the professional basketball player of “robbing” him of a few designer items.

Jeffree Star accuses ex-boyfriend Andre Marhold of stealing from him.
Instagram: Jeffree Star / Andre Marhold
Star publicly accused Marhold of stealing from him in an Instagram comment.

Since Star went public with these accusations against Marhold, the plot continued to thicken, with several false accounts posing as Marhold popping up and sharing photos of STD medications they claimed belonged to Star.

One of these accounts even messaged Star, telling him that his relationship with Marhold was all just a “game”.

One of the fake accounts claimed that Star was hiding an alleged STD.
Instagram: Jeffree Star
One of the fake accounts spread rumors about Jeffree Star’s sexual health.

After confirming the invalidity of these accounts on social media, Star has been relatively quiet about the breakdown of his relationship with Marhold and these accusations. Until now.

Breaking his silence on YouTube, Star set the record straight about his ex and these surrounding rumors.

“I was recently hanging out with someone, but we are not hanging out anymore,” Star said.

Topic starts at 0:55

Within minutes of the video, Star made it clear that the future wasn’t looking bright for his sticky-fingered ex, as he confirmed that he was being prosecuted for stealing from him.

Instagram: _amarxiii
Star confirmed that ex boyfriend Andre Marhold was being prosecuted for stealing from him.

As for the false accounts, Star exclaimed that “the internet is a little cuckoo at the moment”, before clarifying that the people behind the accounts had also been caught by the police.

“Thank God for IP addresses and law enforcement,” Star sighed.

In the video, he also revealed his dog Diva’s diagnosis with cancer, gave viewers a tour of his latest home renovations, and promised to upload more regularly in the future.

YouTube: Jeffree Star
After previously teasing the video on Twitter, Star made good on his promise to fans to give them a “full life update”.

However, as a lot of fans pointed out, what was unusual about Star’s video was the lack of explanation about his latest controversy.

In an expose by Insider, it was revealed that Star colluded with a former fan to delete a series of Tweets – which included jokes about r*pe and sleeping with straight men –  at the height of his feud with James Charles.

He initially promised to give the fan free tickets to an event, but then blocked the fan and berated them after they emailed his assistant. He said to the fan that his “energy felt really ugly” and “entitled” before blocking him.

Meanwhile, accusations about Star’s conduct and allegedly predatory behavior are re-circulating online after his former fan spoke to Insider. He is yet to comment on them.