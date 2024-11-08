Florida woman goes viral after frogs take over garage in “apocalyptic event”

It took about two hours for hundreds, if not a thousand, baby frogs to make a home out of one Florida woman’s garage.

TikToker Lenora Ramsey was shocked when she opened her garage door to see hundreds of baby frogs leaping from one spot to the next.

“Is this one of those apocalyptic event things?” she captioned her viral TikTok, which has gained over 5M views in one day.

“We just moved to Florida, and as you can see, we are currently undergoing some sort of infestation of sorts. They’re everywhere, all over, in everything. And, they just keep coming in the waves of masses!” she exclaimed as she filmed every inch of the baby frogs taking over her garage.

Though the baby frogs are out of place inside her home, Ramsey set up a tray of water for them to feed off. “I set this up because I don’t want them to die, I’m not that person,” she said. “Apparently I’m a frog mom now.”

In follow-up TikTok videos, which has kept her baby frog saga viral by reaching over 10M people, Ramsey detailed that it only took about two hours for the frogs to infest her garage.

“I cleaned our garage today, and this wasn’t like this. This happened about an hour and a half ago. There are [now] hundreds, if not a thousand in here.”

By the next morning when Ramsey checked on the frogs in the garage, she noticed that a colony of them were leaving. She said she assumed they were heading towards the closest water source near her home.

“I guess I was just an overnight stop, because most of them are gone,” the TikToker said as she recorded the scene.

Viewers that followed Ramsey’s viral frog story agreed that if anything had to take over her home, that frogs would be one of the best options as opposed to roaches or other insects.

