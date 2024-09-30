NELK Boys’ dog & cat meat food truck prank backfires as couple calls police

Members of the NELK Boys pranked an innocent couple by convincing them they were cooking and selling dog and cat meat. However, the joke backfired when the police were called.

Internet-famous YouTube pranksters the NELK Boys went viral on September 30 for pulling a diabolical prank on unsuspecting people.

For starters, two of the group’s members, Salim Sirur and Kyle Forgeard, managed to get their hands on a food truck. They then painted the name of their fake eatery on the hood and side panels, “Whisker’s & Woof Taco Truck.”

Instagram: kyleforgeard NELK Boys convince a couple that they only serve dog and cat meat.

While parked in a vacant parking lot, a couple walked up to the Taco Truck looking to find some good eats. To their surprise, they were told by the NELK Boys that the only thing they sold was dog and cat meat.

“Do you guys want woof or whiskers? One’s dog and one’s cat,” Kyle explained to the customers.

“Oh… yeah, I’m not going to try anything,” replied the female customer after a long, shocked pause.

That’s when the NELK Boys stepped it up and brought out a black Labrador. While Salim carried the dog into the food truck, the couple continued to look baffled.

“Not when there’s f**king customers!” exclaimed Kyle. He then turned to the man and woman and asked again, “Sorry about that guys, so do you guys want woof or whiskers?”

Intrigued, the male customer asked for a sample of the alleged dog and cat meat. When Kyle handed him a platter to try, the customer proceeded to clarify if it was ‘real’ dog meat. “It’s dog, yeah,” Kyle told him.

Instagram: kyleforgeard Customers call the police on the NELK Boys for thinking they sold dog and cat meat.

That’s when the woman had enough and demanded she and her partner leave immediately. “I’m ready to go! Come on!” she chirped.

She then threatened to call the police on the NELK Boys for serving illegal meat from their food truck. Before a viral clip of the moment ended, she exclaimed that she had already phoned the authorities to have them arrested.

Fortunately, though, Salim and Kyle made it out of their prank unscathed, as they weren’t really selling dog or cat meat.

YouTuber IShowSpeed was also recently tricked into thinking he ate cat meat. While in the Philippines, fans pranked Speed by telling him his street food was from a feline. Despite concluding that it was just a joke, he screamed in a panic, hoping it wasn’t true.