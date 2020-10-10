Twitch streamer HaChubby's public piano solo gets hilariously ruined - Dexerto

Korean streamer HAchubby was hilariously interrupted during her IRL stream while she was playing the piano, as an unexpected song blasting through the store speakers at totally the wrong moment.

HAchubby is a Korean streamer who is learning English, and sharing her content to a multinational fanbase of over 200,000 on Twitch. She is most often found streaming IRL, collaborating with other streamers, as well as sometimes showcasing her piano skills.

She’s previously gone viral on multiple occasions for her streaming antics, as she seems to attract incredibly funny situations. In one popular clip she and fellow streamer Yuggie_TV tried their hand at the rubber band watermelon challenge, and were left flustered when the melon exploded when they least expected it.

One fan even stream sniped her in an IRL stream, presenting her with a pizza box that had the iconic Twitch “Jebaited” emote hidden inside.

This time around in an IRL stream, HAchubby took a quiet moment to sit at a piano in a music shop, and play a soft tune for her followers. It seemed that such a calm activity could not possibly be interrupted by any bizarre occurrences, but the most unexpected things always seem to happen to the Korean streamer.

As the piece she was playing came to a lull she looked up at the camera, just in time for the song “U Guessed It” by OG Maco to start blasting through the speakers abruptly, at full volume no less.

She immediately doubled over with laughter, bewildered by the abrupt ending to her lovely solo. Through her laughter she said “what the heck is this timing?” looking around the shop, absolutely baffled.

The clip of the incident has now garnered nearly 60,000 views, with people loving HAchubby’s brilliant reaction to yet another crazy IRL stream.