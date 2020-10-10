Ninja thinks Dr Disrespect knows the reason for his Twitch ban - Dexerto

Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins has revealed he thinks Dr Disrespect is hiding the true reason for his mystery Twitch ban, explaining his thoughts on the matter on his own stream.

Back in June, the streaming community was left baffled at the news that long time giant of Twitch, Dr Disrespect, had been banned from the platform – and seemingly without reason.

While rumors swirled, there has been no concrete reason for the indefinite ban, which is still ongoing at the time of writing, nearly four months later.

What makes the ban even more bizarre is that it came just months after Doc signed an exclusive deal to continue streaming on Twitch; a move that was rumored to cost the platform millions.

However, some streamers have floated the idea that the Doc knows why he was banned, but is choosing not to disclose the reason with his audience.

Ninja echoed these thoughts during an October 8 livestream, with the streamer back on Twitch after his own move away to Mixer.

“I don’t know what happened [with Doc],” Ninja said. “I don’t know what he did, I don’t know what Twitch thinks he did. All I have is hearsay… I don’t think they can just like ‘pull the plug’ – usually, people know what they did to get banned.”

Ninja went on to say that smaller bans tend to be more unclear, but a permanent ban – as it is rumored the Doc was handed – tend to come with concrete reasoning.

“But, a full ban, I feel like you have to know what you did,” he finished. “It sucks, man. But also, he’s kicking *ss and taking names over on YouTube… this isn’t some political bullsh*t, I can tell you that right now. Something happened. He did something ban-worthy.”

“I do believe that he might not have been told about it, I don’t think that he doesn’t know what it is. Like I would have a pretty good f**king idea, like a pretty damn good idea, of what I did to get banned, If I just randomly got banned.”

Even if the Doc hasn’t been explicitly told what the reason for his ban is, Ninja believes he will have a good idea of what caused it.

Whether a reason ever makes it into the public domain is another matter, but Ninja has joined the growing number of people who have their doubts about Doc’s knowledge of the reason behind his ban.