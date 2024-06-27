Dr Disrespect sent minor explicit Twitch DMs after finding out she was underage: report

A new report claims that Dr Disrespect’s DMs to a minor continued even once he found out the victim was underage.

In June of 2024, a former Twitch employee claimed Dr Disrespect was originally banned on the platform in 2020 because he was sending inappropriate DMs to a minor and was looking to meet up at TwitchCon.

After more employees collaborated the claims, Doc himself confessed that they were true and that he did send inappropriate messages to a minor back in 2017.

The streamer claimed the conversations “sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate.”

“I went through a lengthy arbitration regarding a civil dispute with Twitch and that case was resolved by a settlement. Let me be clear, it was not a criminal case against me and no criminal charges have ever been brought against me,” he said in a lengthy post on X.

However, a new report from esports journalist ‘Slasher’ has challenged Dr Disrespect’s narrative about the events.

YouTube/DrDisrespect Dr Disrespect was banned in 2020 after sending DMs to a minor.

According to Slasher’s report, Dr Disrespect not only knew that he was talking to a minor, but his conversations with her got more explicit after learning her age.

“I recall that Dr Disrespect was made aware by the individual that they were underage during the conversation, after which he indicated that this was no problem and continued on,” a former Twitch trust and safety employee said. “There was no confusion. Messages sent after this was acknowledged were no less graphic and in sexually explicit nature than before, and I think more than the categorization of ‘leaning too much in the direction of being inappropriate’ might indicate.”

The report says that following numerous streamers facing sexual misconduct allegations in 2020, Twitch created an incident response team known as ‘Gold Sparrow’ to investigate reports and take action.

“After viewing the contents of the Whisper conversation, it quickly became clear the egregiousness of conduct and what actions Twitch must take,” the former employee said. “The decision to permanently terminate Beahm was relatively quick, due to the severity of the behavior.”

Furthermore, YouTube’s former global head of gaming partnerships at Google, Ryan Wyatt, revealed Dr Disrespect was never offered a contract because employees learned his Twitch ban involved messaging a minor.