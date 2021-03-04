Why is #DREAM19MIL trending on Twitter? Minecraft YouTuber goes viral for subscriber milestone - Dexerto

While several high-profile Minecraft content creators have seen massive success in the new year, popular influencer ‘Dream’ has shocked viewers around the globe by raking in millions of subscribers in just a short time.

Dream is one of the most popular Minecraft-centric YouTubers out there. Best known for his Minecraft gameplay videos — which include everything from various challenges to speedruns and more — Dream has become a huge presence on the platform for his humorous personality and his very own Minecraft server, where a slew of other popular influencers go to play online.

Advertisement

However, Dream differs from other Minecraft personalities in that he refuses to show his face, despite teasing a potential reveal for MrBeast’s YouTube Rewind 2020 video.

This, combined with his hilarious content, has made him quite an intriguing figure for fans. In fact, the YouTuber managed to amass a shocking 14 million subscribers within a single year, hitting a whopping 15 million in December 2020.

Advertisement

1 mil to 15 mil in one year. INSANE. thank you guys so much. have completely changed my life. — Dream (@Dream) December 30, 2020

Now, just two months later, Dream has managed to hit another massive milestone by garnering another four million subscribers at the start of March.

Advertisement

This means the YouTuber now has 19 million subscribers — a fact that has sent his fanbase to Twitter in celebration of the impressive accomplishment. As such, viewers are spreading the hashtag #DREAM19MIL across the platform alongside messages of congratulations to their favorite content creator.

“Congrats Dream on 19 million subs!” one fan tweeted. “You have done such great things for many of us and lifted many of our days! Thank you for doing what you do and making our days way better.”

Advertisement

congrats dream on 19 million subs! you have done such great things for many of us and lifted many of our days! thank you for doing what you do and making our days way better 🙂 #dream19million #dream19mil pic.twitter.com/2x9rjAtD0T — G0gglez (@G0gglezz) March 4, 2021

“Dream, I can’t say this enough,” another commented. “I’m so proud of you and how far you’ve come. I can’t think of anyone else who deserves it more.”

Advertisement

dream i can’t say this enough. i’m so proud of you and how far you’ve come. i can’t think of anyone else who deserves it more. keep doing you. i’m SO INCREDIBLY proud of you i can’t express it in words. i love you dream <3 #DREAM19MIL @dreamhangout @Dream @dreamwastaken — christy (@christyy_rt) March 4, 2021

That’s not all; analytics predict that Dream could hit 20 million by the end of this month, marking yet another stop on the YouTuber’s ongoing path to stardom that rivals the likes of Charli D’Amelio’s explosive TikTok success and even PewDiePie’s rise to 100 million subscribers in 2019.