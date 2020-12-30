Minecraft star Dream hits huge YouTube milestone amid cheating drama - Dexerto

Minecraft star has hit a new YouTube milestone by reaching 15 million subscribers, which is impressive in its own right, but is even more incredible considering both how fast he gained those subscribers – and the fact that he’s currently in the middle of an alleged cheating scandal.

If you pay attention to the Minecraft scene at all, you’ll probably recognize the name Dream. The YouTuber has skyrocketed to fame over the past few months, and now he has reached a brand new milestone that very few personalities hit, especially in the short amount of time that it took him.

On December 30, 2020, Dream hit 15 million subscribers on his YouTube page, which is an impressive feat in-and-of-itself. What makes it more remarkable, however, is that it seems he gained 14 million of those subscribers within the span of just one year.

According to a tweet posted by him, Dream only had 1 million subscribers around this time last year – meaning it took him this only a year to get the same amount of subscribers that some YouTubers only dream of.

SocialBlade shows the YouTuber constantly gaining a steady flow of new subscribers starting in January 2020, with a huge uptick starting in July. This, of course, is around the time that Dream starting becoming a household name within the Minecraft YouTube community.

All of this if even more jaw-dropping, considering the fact that the YouTuber is currently in the middle of a giant Minecraft speedrun cheating controversy. In short, according to some critics, Dream purportedly cheated his way through a Minecraft speedrun – but he vehemently denies these accusations.

1 mil to 15 mil in one year. INSANE. thank you guys so much. have completely changed my life. — Dream (@Dream) December 30, 2020

The whole drama has drummed up quite a bit of outrage, with Dream even going so far as to hire a full-blown astrophysicist to debunk parts of the claims. Despite everything, it seems like he came out on top at the end of the day.

All in all, regardless on your feelings toward the YouTuber, there’s no denying that Dream has done something monumental, considering how quickly he gained his fans. It’ll be interesting to see the numbers going forward, including how fast they grow.