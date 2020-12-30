 Minecraft star Dream hits huge YouTube milestone amid cheating drama - Dexerto
Minecraft star Dream hits huge YouTube milestone amid cheating drama

Published: 30/Dec/2020 19:37

by Tanner Pierce
Minecraft star has hit a new YouTube milestone by reaching 15 million subscribers, which is impressive in its own right, but is even more incredible considering both how fast he gained those subscribers – and the fact that he’s currently in the middle of  an alleged cheating scandal.

If you pay attention to the Minecraft scene at all, you’ll probably recognize the name Dream. The YouTuber has skyrocketed to fame over the past few months, and now he has reached a brand new milestone that very few personalities hit, especially in the short amount of time that it took him.

On December 30, 2020, Dream hit 15 million subscribers on his YouTube page, which is an impressive feat in-and-of-itself. What makes it more remarkable, however, is that it seems he gained 14 million of those subscribers within the span of just one year.

Dream is known for his Minecraft video.

According to a tweet posted by him, Dream only had 1 million subscribers around this time last year – meaning it took him this only a year to get the same amount of subscribers that some YouTubers only dream of.

SocialBlade shows the YouTuber constantly gaining a steady flow of new subscribers starting in January 2020, with a huge uptick starting in July. This, of course, is around the time that Dream starting becoming a household name within the Minecraft YouTube community.

All of this if even more jaw-dropping, considering the fact that the YouTuber is currently in the middle of a giant Minecraft speedrun cheating controversy. In short, according to some critics, Dream purportedly cheated his way through a Minecraft speedrun – but he vehemently denies these accusations.

The whole drama has drummed up quite a bit of outrage, with Dream even going so far as to hire a full-blown astrophysicist to debunk parts of the claims. Despite everything, it seems like he came out on top at the end of the day.

All in all, regardless on your feelings toward the YouTuber, there’s no denying that Dream has done something monumental, considering how quickly he gained his fans. It’ll be interesting to see the numbers going forward, including how fast they grow.

Free PS Plus January games announced: Tomb Raider, Maneater PS5, Greedfall

Published: 30/Dec/2020 19:29

by Theo Salaun
Sony have announced that their free PlayStation Plus games for January include Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the PS5 version of Maneater, and Greedfall. That means a lot of action and RPG for PS4 and PS5 players.

Every month, PS Plus members get a chance to download three free games for their console. In January 2021, two of those games will be playable on both PS4 and PS5, while one is likely to only be available on PS5.

According to Google reviews, all three titles are enjoyed by at least 90 percent of users. But the similarities stop there, as each is from a vastly different genre, coupled with entirely unique aesthetics. 

The most prominent game being made available is Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the 2018 action-adventure game that received excellent reviews (including a 9/10 from IGN and cumulative 77 percent from MetaCritic). Past Lara Croft, PS fans can also enjoy being a customizable shark or a 17th-century magical colonialist. 

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

A sequel to 2015’s Rise of the Tomb Raider and the 12th installment in the Tomb Raider franchise, Shadow lets the player take Croft through the tropics of the Americas in a classic quest of puzzle solving and adventuring.

Generally, fans and critics both enjoyed the game and thought that the mechanics felt improved enough to justify a lack of major innovation from the franchise. 

maneater rpg
Tripwire Interactive
Jaws, but make it RPG.

Maneater (PS5)

Sharks don’t eat people that often. But they could, and you can, in Maneater — fully revamped and refreshed for PS5. It’s an open world, open ocean, single-player RPG where you are a shark that can upgrade and kill people. 

On Reddit, a fan said it’s a “fantastic game if you’re just looking for some mindless fun.” That sounds about right.

greedfall game
Spiders
Colonialism, but make it RPG.

Greedfall

Released in 2019, Greedfall has its supporters and its detractors. A single-player action RPG, various 17th-century colonial forces interact with magical natives on an island paradise while escaping some sort of plague.

Some people liked Greedfall, some didn’t, but now everyone with a PlayStation Plus subscription can try it out for free. Just like Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Maneater, the game can be downloaded from the PS Store in January.