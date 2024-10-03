Mr Beast won’t let Ronaldo surpass his YouTube subscriber count “without a fight”

MrBeast won’t go down “without a fight” if Ronaldo’s newfound success on YouTube makes him a real contender to overtake his spot as the most subscribed channel on the platform.

Jimmy Donaldson, known as MrBeast online, is one of the biggest content creators and has been the most subscribed person on YouTube since June 1, 2024, when he surpassed T-Series.

However, the past few months have been tumultuous for Jimmy, with many allegations accusing him of money laundering, fostering a toxic workplace, and much more.

Despite these accusations still ongoing, MrBeast is back on the grind after stepping away from the spotlight for a few weeks.

On October 2, 2024, MrBeast appeared on Logan Paul’s IMPAULSIVE podcast. KSI joined the two, and together, the trio discussed the launch of Lunchly, MrBeast’s upcoming Amazon series and, of course, whether or not soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has the potential to surpass his account as the most subscribed YouTube channel.

While Ronaldo only joined YouTube on August 21, 2024, the athlete has already amassed over 63 million subscribers, breaking the record for fastest growth in a single month, a title previously held by MrBeast.

Conversation starts at the 33:50 minute mark

When KSI and Logan brought up Ronaldo’s success on YouTube during the podcast, Jimmy did not shy away from acknowledging him as a real threat.

“I broke the world record for most subs in a month, and two months later, Ronaldo comes on.”

He then added that Ronaldo was already “crushing” on YouTube and called the soccer sensation “real-life Mr Rizz.” Later, declaring that “if there were someone who would pass me, it would be Ronaldo.”

However, MrBeast vowed that he would “not [be] going down without a fight” and even teased that “if [he’s] got to do a Messi collab” to combat Ronaldo’s emerging success on YouTube, he’s open to having the Argentinian on his channel.

MrBeast currently boasts over 318 million subscribers on YouTube. While his channel has declined recently due to the allegations mentioned above, he is still the one to beat.

Time will tell if Ronaldo can maintain his meteoritic growth on YouTube and cement himself as a real contender against MrBeast; however, Jimmy is ready for the challenge and will not go down easily if and when the Ronaldo threat becomes a real competitor.