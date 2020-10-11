 Why is Charli D'Amelio getting hate for speaking about her mental health? - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Why is Charli D’Amelio getting hate for speaking about her mental health?

Published: 11/Oct/2020 19:05

by Virginia Glaze
Charli D'Amelio speaks to the camera during a vlog, wearing a gray t-shirt.
YouTube: Charli D'Amelio

Share

Charli D'Amelio

Charli D’Amelio may be TikTok’s most popular content creator, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t without her fair share of troubles – but after speaking out about her mental health issues, critics were quick to pile on the young star instead of showing support.

Charli D’Amelio is the uncontested ‘queen of TikTok,’ boasting over 92 million followers on the viral video app for her catchy dance moves and bubbly personality.

Advertisement

However, being internet famous is no cakewalk, as the youngest D’Amelio sibling has received criticism over the past several months due to her highly visible status as a social media superstar.

Understandably, this has caused a decent amount of stress in her life, which she spoke out about in an October live stream to her fans, opening up about her struggles with mental health and admitting that she is currently seeing a therapist.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram

hey it’s charli

A post shared by charli d’amelio (@charlidamelio) on

“I want to be real, and I want people to understand that not every day is the best day, and that’s okay, and being upset and sad all the time on the internet,” she said during the broadcast. “…it’s just trying to find that balance, and also being able to keep some things to myself. I’m definitely doing better.”

“These past few weeks have been a little bit more difficult, but that’s something a lot of people have to work through,” she continued. “…obviously, therapy is a huge help. I feel like not a lot of people talk about it, but therapy is extremely important.”

View this post on Instagram

Charli discusses her mental health, how she’s doing better with dealing with the hate, therapy, etc

A post shared by First Ever Tiktok Shaderoom (@tiktokroom) on

Advertisement

While one might think Chari would receive support for being so open about her mental health in front of her massive fanbase, it seems that critics are not feeling very sympathetic, and are instead lashing out at the 16-year-old TikTok sensation for what they feel is hypocritical behavior.

“That’s good, but can she stop going out while telling people to stay in?” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

An Instagram commenter shows no sympathy toward Charli D'Amelio's mental health issues.

“Bye lol, she was literally going outside and nobody said anything about it, but when Addison does it, everyone hates on her,” another said, referencing the constant online bullying Addison Rae receives after doing… well, just about anything.

Advertisement

An Instagram commenter shows no sympathy toward Charli D'Amelio's mental health issues.

It’s true that many commenters have complained of what they feel is “D’Amelio privilege” for quite some time, but it seems that the brunt of the criticism against Charli is now centering on her collaborations and parties with other influencers without socially distancing.

Although Charli is far from the only personality receiving such backlash as of late, it definitely seems strange that she’s getting hated on acutely after speaking out about her mental health struggles.

Entertainment

TikToker Giulia Amato hits back at Addison Rae copycat accusations

Published: 11/Oct/2020 18:42

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Giulia Amato/Addison Rae

Share

Addison Rae TikTok

TikToker Guilia Amato has responded to fan backlash after she posted a TikTok of herself dyeing her hair brown – and many people are accusing her of trying to copy influencer Addison Rae with her new ‘do.

With 1.3 million followers on the app, Giulia Amato is pretty famous in her own right as a top-tier influencer. However, she has frequently been compared to TikTok superstar Addison Rae, with fans often pointing out the striking similarities between the two women.

Advertisement

While the comparisons have been the norm for Amato for a while, they seemed to take a more dramatic turn after she dyed her hair to a similar brown color that Rae currently rocks, with many fans accusing her of trying to “do like Addison.”

TikTok: nobeefonlychicken
Amato recently dyed her hair back to its natural color.

Hitting back at the haters, Amato posted a TikTok exposing one of the hateful comments. Showing she isn’t affected by them, she jokes that the commenters “hit [her] with that one,” but that it “doesn’t even hurt” because she’s heard it so many times.

Advertisement

In the caption, she also clarifies that the chocolate brown shade she’s rocking is actually her “natural hair color,” which makes the accusations of copying Addison all the more ridiculous.

@nobeefonlychickenReply to @barbie.life82 the funniest part about it is that this is my natural hair color…i got it matched to my roots🤯😫😤😤😭♬ Theres no FEELING cocojones – Kaitlyn

Following her post, Giluia received ample support on both TikTok and Instagram. Over on TikTok, several fans pointed out that Rae “doesn’t own” the color brown, with one fan joking: “Ok, if I dye my hair brown then I’m trying to be like Addison.”

Meanwhile, on Instagram, one fan said in a comment that got over 3,000 likes: “[J]ust because someone looks like someone else, doesn’t mean that they’re actively trying to look like that person. Some people just naturally look similar.”

Advertisement
TikTok: nobeefonlychicken
She detailed her hair transformation for fans via TikTok, but not all the comments were positive.

Another Instagram comment that got over 4,000 likes expressed similar sentiments, with the user saying: “Can y’all stop comparing people please!”

This response video comes after Amato posted a TikTok of herself at the hair salon, where she went back to her natural hair color after rocking a more sun-kissed look over the summer.

@nobeefonlychickenno more ugly sun-in hair hehe👀👀♬ Might Be – Dj Luke Nasty

Unfortunately, Amato was on the receiving end of a lot of hateful comments in this video, with many accusing her of merely dyeing her hair in order to look more like Addison Rae. One user asked Amato if she “really had to copy Adi,” while another accused her of being an “off-brand Addison Rae”.

Advertisement

With all these unfounded accusations in the TikTok comments, nobody can blame Amato for wanting to set the record straight. Besides, we have to admit that her hair looks great!