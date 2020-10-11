Why is Charli D'Amelio getting hate for speaking about her mental health? - Dexerto

Charli D’Amelio may be TikTok’s most popular content creator, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t without her fair share of troubles – but after speaking out about her mental health issues, critics were quick to pile on the young star instead of showing support.

Charli D’Amelio is the uncontested ‘queen of TikTok,’ boasting over 92 million followers on the viral video app for her catchy dance moves and bubbly personality.

However, being internet famous is no cakewalk, as the youngest D’Amelio sibling has received criticism over the past several months due to her highly visible status as a social media superstar.

Understandably, this has caused a decent amount of stress in her life, which she spoke out about in an October live stream to her fans, opening up about her struggles with mental health and admitting that she is currently seeing a therapist.

“I want to be real, and I want people to understand that not every day is the best day, and that’s okay, and being upset and sad all the time on the internet,” she said during the broadcast. “…it’s just trying to find that balance, and also being able to keep some things to myself. I’m definitely doing better.”

“These past few weeks have been a little bit more difficult, but that’s something a lot of people have to work through,” she continued. “…obviously, therapy is a huge help. I feel like not a lot of people talk about it, but therapy is extremely important.”

While one might think Chari would receive support for being so open about her mental health in front of her massive fanbase, it seems that critics are not feeling very sympathetic, and are instead lashing out at the 16-year-old TikTok sensation for what they feel is hypocritical behavior.

“That’s good, but can she stop going out while telling people to stay in?” one commenter wrote on Instagram.

“Bye lol, she was literally going outside and nobody said anything about it, but when Addison does it, everyone hates on her,” another said, referencing the constant online bullying Addison Rae receives after doing… well, just about anything.

It’s true that many commenters have complained of what they feel is “D’Amelio privilege” for quite some time, but it seems that the brunt of the criticism against Charli is now centering on her collaborations and parties with other influencers without socially distancing.

Although Charli is far from the only personality receiving such backlash as of late, it definitely seems strange that she’s getting hated on acutely after speaking out about her mental health struggles.