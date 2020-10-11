 TikTok star Bella Poarch banned from comments for bizarre reason - Dexerto
TikTok star Bella Poarch banned from comments for bizarre reason

Published: 11/Oct/2020 12:49

by Connor Bennett
Instagram: Bella Poarch

Bella Poarch TikTok

TikTok star Bella Poarch has been banned from commenting on TikToks, including her own, after seemingly being mass reported by other users. 

As TikTok has swept across the internet like wildfire, a number of users have been turned into celebrities and personalities overnight – with plenty using their popularity to start content houses and groups. 

Stars like Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Addison Rae, and Loren Gray have ridiculous followings across social media, and Bella Poarch is on track to follow them. 

The 19-year-old had over 33 million followers on TikTok, with growing followings on Twitter and Instagram too. However, she’s been banned from responding to fans on TikTok after being mass reported by other users.

Instagram: Bella Poarch
The TikTok star has over 33 million followers on the platform.

Poarch flagged the ban on Twitter on October 9, showing off a screenshot of her first punishment and the comment that caused the ban – a simple llama emoji. 

The message from TikTok stated that the 19-year-old had been reported for “violating community guidelines,” and in order to “maintain a safe and friendly environment for everyone on TikTok,” her access to comments had been taken away. 

That ban was just a 24-hour suspension from commenting, however, on October 11, the TikTok revealed that it had happened again. “I just don’t understand,” she tweeted, showing that she’d been banned from commenting for two days – until October 13th. 

The TikTok star noted that the suspension was unfortunate because she wants to respond to her fans in the comments on each video, given that they’re supporting her.

“I try to respond to everyone who comments on my videos and now I can’t even do that,” she tweeted on October 11.

Given that the suspensions have increased in time with each supposed violation of the rules, it could be a case where Poarch loses her ability to comment altogether, purely because of trolls. 

It remains to be seen as to whether or not TikTok will do something about her problem, or if she’ll continue to lose access to commenting moving forward.

Where are Daequan and Hamlinz? TSM duo still missing from the internet

Published: 11/Oct/2020 12:20 Updated: 11/Oct/2020 12:22

by Calum Patterson
Hamlinz and Daequan sitting together
TSM

Daequan Hamlinz

They were once two of the biggest streamers in the world, but Darryle ‘Hamlinz’ Hamlin and Daequan ‘Daequan’ Loco, have now been totally silent on social media for the majority of 2020.

Far from the first time that the pair have pulled a disappearing act across Twitch, YouTube and social media. Throughout 2019, both of them took extended breaks, some explained, others not.

It’s no secret that they have both had to battle with pressures outside of gaming, from family losses and health issues. Again, however, the pair have gone dark with no warning.

It’s been over three months since Hamlinz last spoke a word online, and even longer for Daequan – he hasn’t posted anywhere since March.

Where is Daequan?

TSM Members Hamlinz, Myth and Daequan.
TSM
The pair were part of the iconic TSM trio with Myth.

The last peep out of Daequan came on March 19, when he posted a couple of tweets about the looming health crisis around the world.

Similarly, his last stream on his 3.8 million followers strong Twitch channel was also in March, and so was his last YouTube video for his 5.2 million subscribers, posted on March 19.

This has left fans scratching their heads for a number of reasons: Why has he stopped posting and when will he return?

Where is Hamlinz?

Hamlinz time off is almost identical to his TSM teammate. He too hadn’t tweeted since March 18, when he said he was taking the day off. Then, out of the blue, posted a tweet on May 23 for his birthday, and another on June 12, simply saying ‘TriHard’ – a Twitch emote.

Even fellow streamer Dennis ‘Cloak’ Lepore doesn’t know what’s happening with Hamlinz, asking “where the hell are you?” but getting no response.

Like Daequan, Hamlinz hasn’t streamed on Twitch to his 2.1 million followers in over six months, and hasn’t posted to his 1 million subscriber YouTube channel since February 4.

Hamlinz confirms they are living together

On August 30, Hamlinz made a surprise appearance in his community Discord, simply to confirm that he and Daequan were in fact living together.

Discord message from Hamlinz
Discord
Hamlinz’ confirmed that the pair live together on August 30.

Hamlinz and Daequan’s history of long breaks

When Hamlinz suffered from a cyst in early 2019, it marked his first long-term departure from streaming. Then, after a short return, he went dark again from August to October. He cited his grandmother being diagnosed with breast cancer as one of the major struggles he had been battling with.

Daequan has similarly experienced setbacks forcing him to take time away. Serious back pain put him out action for much of 2019, as he would struggle to sit behind his desk for hours – a requirement if you’re streaming all day. In December, he explained that he was taking time off to focus on his own physical and mental health, along with that of his girlfriend Exie.

In January, he tweeted about making 2020 a good year, and that he missed his fans greatly.

They both did some streams and videos for the release of Call of Duty: Warzone, but since then, it’s been radio silence.

When will Hamlinz and Daequan be back?

Unfortunately, there’s no way to know for sure. Previous sabbaticals have varied in length, so although they’ve been gone for over seven months, it’s no certainty that their breaks are ending soon.

Thankfully, they’ve proven in the past that when they do make a comeback, their loyal fans will be there like always. The fact they have built such large and dedicated followings is testament to their abilities as entertainers and content creators, but for now, it looks like life is getting in the way.