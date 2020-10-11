TikTok star Bella Poarch banned from comments for bizarre reason - Dexerto

TikTok star Bella Poarch has been banned from commenting on TikToks, including her own, after seemingly being mass reported by other users.

As TikTok has swept across the internet like wildfire, a number of users have been turned into celebrities and personalities overnight – with plenty using their popularity to start content houses and groups.

Stars like Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, Addison Rae, and Loren Gray have ridiculous followings across social media, and Bella Poarch is on track to follow them.

The 19-year-old had over 33 million followers on TikTok, with growing followings on Twitter and Instagram too. However, she’s been banned from responding to fans on TikTok after being mass reported by other users.

Poarch flagged the ban on Twitter on October 9, showing off a screenshot of her first punishment and the comment that caused the ban – a simple llama emoji.

The message from TikTok stated that the 19-year-old had been reported for “violating community guidelines,” and in order to “maintain a safe and friendly environment for everyone on TikTok,” her access to comments had been taken away.

That ban was just a 24-hour suspension from commenting, however, on October 11, the TikTok revealed that it had happened again. “I just don’t understand,” she tweeted, showing that she’d been banned from commenting for two days – until October 13th.

The TikTok star noted that the suspension was unfortunate because she wants to respond to her fans in the comments on each video, given that they’re supporting her.

“I try to respond to everyone who comments on my videos and now I can’t even do that,” she tweeted on October 11.

Given that the suspensions have increased in time with each supposed violation of the rules, it could be a case where Poarch loses her ability to comment altogether, purely because of trolls.

It remains to be seen as to whether or not TikTok will do something about her problem, or if she’ll continue to lose access to commenting moving forward.