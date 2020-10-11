 TikToker Giulia Amato hits back at Addison Rae copycat accusations - Dexerto
TikToker Giulia Amato hits back at Addison Rae copycat accusations

Published: 11/Oct/2020 18:42

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Giulia Amato/Addison Rae

Addison Rae TikTok

TikToker Guilia Amato has responded to fan backlash after she posted a TikTok of herself dyeing her hair brown – and many people are accusing her of trying to copy influencer Addison Rae with her new ‘do.

With 1.3 million followers on the app, Giulia Amato is pretty famous in her own right as a top-tier influencer. However, she has frequently been compared to TikTok superstar Addison Rae, with fans often pointing out the striking similarities between the two women.

While the comparisons have been the norm for Amato for a while, they seemed to take a more dramatic turn after she dyed her hair to a similar brown color that Rae currently rocks, with many fans accusing her of trying to “do like Addison.”

TikTok: nobeefonlychicken
Amato recently dyed her hair back to its natural color.

Hitting back at the haters, Amato posted a TikTok exposing one of the hateful comments. Showing she isn’t affected by them, she jokes that the commenters “hit [her] with that one,” but that it “doesn’t even hurt” because she’s heard it so many times.

In the caption, she also clarifies that the chocolate brown shade she’s rocking is actually her “natural hair color,” which makes the accusations of copying Addison all the more ridiculous.

@nobeefonlychickenReply to @barbie.life82 the funniest part about it is that this is my natural hair color…i got it matched to my roots🤯😫😤😤😭♬ Theres no FEELING cocojones – Kaitlyn

Following her post, Giluia received ample support on both TikTok and Instagram. Over on TikTok, several fans pointed out that Rae “doesn’t own” the color brown, with one fan joking: “Ok, if I dye my hair brown then I’m trying to be like Addison.”

Meanwhile, on Instagram, one fan said in a comment that got over 3,000 likes: “[J]ust because someone looks like someone else, doesn’t mean that they’re actively trying to look like that person. Some people just naturally look similar.”

TikTok: nobeefonlychicken
She detailed her hair transformation for fans via TikTok, but not all the comments were positive.

Another Instagram comment that got over 4,000 likes expressed similar sentiments, with the user saying: “Can y’all stop comparing people please!”

This response video comes after Amato posted a TikTok of herself at the hair salon, where she went back to her natural hair color after rocking a more sun-kissed look over the summer.

@nobeefonlychickenno more ugly sun-in hair hehe👀👀♬ Might Be – Dj Luke Nasty

Unfortunately, Amato was on the receiving end of a lot of hateful comments in this video, with many accusing her of merely dyeing her hair in order to look more like Addison Rae. One user asked Amato if she “really had to copy Adi,” while another accused her of being an “off-brand Addison Rae”.

With all these unfounded accusations in the TikTok comments, nobody can blame Amato for wanting to set the record straight. Besides, we have to admit that her hair looks great!

TikTok stars Anna Shumate & Rachel Brockman reveal new Top Talent House

Published: 11/Oct/2020 16:58

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Rachel Brockman/Anna Schumate

TikTok

Top Talent House is the latest in a long line of ‘content houses’, announced on TikTok (where else?) on October 10. The house includes TikTok stars Anna Shumate and Rachel Brockman, who have a combined 8.3 million followers between them.

Yet another content house has sprung up.

This time, the house is made up of four girls who hope to continue to their exponential growth as influencers. Anna Shumate and Rachel Brockman will be joined by Eva Cudmore and Katie Pego, who have 1.3 million and 926.1K followers respectively.

The quadrant officially launched the House and in a peppy TikTok set to Ke$ha’s hit ‘We R Who We R’, where they all introduced themselves, complete with merch, a neon light saying ‘Top Talent House’ and the promise of a full house tour coming soon!

With the video amassing over half a million views in 16 hours, it is a positive start for the young content creators, and fans reacted with similar enthusiasm.

tiktok
TikTok: Top Talent House
Following their inaugural video, Rachel Brockman and Eva Cudmore wasted no time in creating more content for the House.

The video was flocked with comments calling the groups “iconic”, with one user predicting that they would be “huge.”

With the girls being backed by Top Talent management agency, the chances of their success are already looking high.

@toptalenthousehouse tour coming soon🦋✨ @katie.pego @annabananaxdddd @evacudmore @rachel.brockman♬ Kesha – We R Who We R – amanda🤩

What are content houses?

Essentially, content houses, which is a growing trend among young adults in LA, describe a collective of young online influencers who all live together, grow their respective online profiles and create content across TikTok and Instagram.

TikTok content houses like the Hype House and Sway House have been immensely successful, as they have helped launched the careers of the likes of Chase Hudson, Bryce Hall, Addison Rae and the D’Amelio sisters.

charli chase
Instagram: Hype House LA
The Hype and Sway houses have helped launch the careers of Chase Hudson and Charli D’Amelio

The success of the Hype and Sway houses have led to other content houses like the Clubhouse for TikTokers (which later split into two single-gender houses after the Clubhouse For The Boys was formulated), the Glam House for beauty influencers and Team 10, which was a vlogging house previously led by controversial YouTuber Jake Paul.

While it is hard for new content houses to live up to the same success as the Hype and Sway houses, Top Talent House definitely looks promising. Also, both Hype and Sway have seen some of their members leave, meaning a gap could be opening up for a new top dog in the content house battle.