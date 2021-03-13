Why are there rumors that Charli D'Amelio died? Marc D'Amelio responds amid bizarre fake news - Dexerto

TikTok star Charli D’Amelio has become the victim of a bizarre, vile rumor that suggested she had passed away. However, that obviously isn’t the case.

Charli, and her sister Dixie, have become the premier names on TikTok – turning their viral success on the app into success elsewhere.

However, despite their success and popularity, the D’Amelio have plenty of haters who aren’t averse to a bit of trolling. They made Dixie delete her social media accounts for a few weeks, not too long ago.

This time though, it’s Charli who’s been subject to bizarre social media rumors after a YouTube account proclaimed that she had passed away.

A YouTube video from an account named ‘2021 vision’ was uploaded at the back end of February, with a blinking eye revealing the date March 12.

On March 12, the account that uploaded two more videos – one saying that Charli had died in a car accident, and another claiming to be from her funeral. Both videos are 15-seconds long and have a low-fi song playing in the background as words like ‘dead’ and ‘RIP’ flash up on-screen.

In total, the channel has managed to rack up around 1,000,000 million views from the videos, with plenty of concerned comments from fans of the TikToker.

Charli’s dad responds to bizarre rumor

As a result, fans bombarded Charli’s socials, asking if she was fine – which prompted her to private one TikTok upload following a slew of comments.

While she didn’t say anything herself, Charli’s dad Marc D’Amelio responded to the strange rumors with a simple message. “Charli’s alive!” he tweeted, late in the day on March 12.

Fans welcomed the tweet from the D’Amelio’s dad, dismissing the bizarre rumor. “I don’t understand why people made these stupid rumors up,” said one fan. “This is a tweet you shouldn’t even have to be tweeting. SMH. Social media is wild,” said another.

Obviously, there’s no way to stop these rumors – they’ll spread like wildfire on the internet – but Charli fans can rest easy in the knowledge that she’s fine.