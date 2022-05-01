Who is Noah Beck? Everything to know about the TikTok star

Noah Beck is one of the biggest influencers on TikTok, with over 33 million followers on that platform alone. Here’s everything you need to know about this hugely popular influencer.

TikTok is home to a whole host of influencers who launched their careers thanks to the app, including the likes of Charli D’Amelio, Bella Poarch, and Addison Rae.

Noah Beck went from being a soccer player to an influencer when he took off on TikTok in 2020, his videos going viral within just a month, and now his fanbase of over 30 million is continuing to grow thanks to his popular content.

Here’s everything you need to know about Noah.

How old is Noah Beck?

Noah was born on May 4, 2001, making him 20-years-old at the time of writing. He turns 21 in May 2022.

How many followers does Noah Beck have?

At the time of writing, on TikTok Noah has 33 million followers, on Instagram he has 9 million, and on YouTube he has 1.5 million subscribers.

How tall is Noah Beck?

Noah Beck’s height is reportedly 1.8 meters.

Is Noah Beck dating Dixie D’Amelio?

Beck has been in a relationship with fellow TikTok influencer Dixie D’Amelio since September 2020. In the past, the pair have had to address rumors that they’re faking their relationship for views, and on several occasions have been subject to breakup rumors.

As of May 2022, it appears the couple is still together, as neither of them have publicly confirmed a split.

Did Noah Beck play soccer?

Prior to his TikTok fame, Noah played for several different soccer teams. In 2019, he began attending the University of Portland with a full scholarship, where he was a midfielder on the Portland Pilots men’s soccer team.

He dropped out after his second semester, and began his career as an influencer as his videos began to take off on TikTok.

Is Noah Beck an actor?

Like other influencers such as Charli D’Amelio and Addison Rae, Noah Beck is launching his acting career with his role in romantic feature film “The QB Bad Boy and Me.”

In the press release for the film, it was explained: “Impassioned by the art of dance and driven by its means to help her escape a sleepy small town, high school cheerleader Dallas Bryan is intent on receiving a coveted dance scholarship at CalArts, and nothing – or no one – is going to stand in her way. That is… until the star high school quarterback, Drayton Lahey (Beck) crashes into her life.”

Two years into his influencer career, Beck still has a hugely active following, and with his new acting project in the works, it looks like he’s only set to get more popular in the future.