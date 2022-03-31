TikTok’s Noah Beck starring in romantic comedy film The QB Bad Boy and Me

TikTok star Noah Beck is making headlines after it was announced that the former Sway House member will be staring in a romantic feature film titled “The QB Bad Boy and Me.”

TikTok sensation Noah Beck is one of the platforms’ most popular stars, with over 32 million followers, and 2.2 billion likes. Beck started posting videos on the app in 2020, where he quickly went viral and gained a loyal fanbase before joining well-known content team, the ‘Sway House.’

The social media star has now taken up an interest in acting after it was announced that he would be headlining a romantic comedy film titled The QB Bad Boy and Me, which was originally based off of a 2019 novel written by Tay Marley.

Advertisement

Click here if Instagram fails to load.