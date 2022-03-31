TikTok’s Noah Beck starring in romantic comedy film The QB Bad Boy and Me

TikTok star Noah Beck is making headlines after it was announced that the former Sway House member will be staring in a romantic feature film titled “The QB Bad Boy and Me.”
TikTok sensation Noah Beck is one of the platforms’ most popular stars, with over 32 million followers, and 2.2 billion likes. Beck started posting videos on the app in 2020, where he quickly went viral and gained a loyal fanbase before joining well-known content team, the ‘Sway House.’
The social media star has now taken up an interest in acting after it was announced that he would be headlining a romantic comedy film titled The QB Bad Boy and Me, which was originally based off of a 2019 novel written by Tay Marley.
Noah Beck to star in “The QB Bad Boy and Me”
On Thursday March 31, 2022, Wattpad WEBTOON Studios alongside Creator+ announced that Beck would not only being staring in but also producing the romantic comedy, The QB Bad Boy and Me, making it the TikToker’s acting debut.
Beck’s role was explained in the the film’s press release as: “Impassioned by the art of dance and driven by its means to help her escape a sleepy small town, high school cheerleader Dallas Bryan is intent on receiving a coveted dance scholarship at CalArts, and nothing – or no one – is going to stand in her way. That is… until the star high school quarterback, Drayton Lahey (Beck) crashes into her life.”
Beck’s role in the film is partly based off of his TikTok bad boy personality, which some can argue will perfectly fit the role of a high school quarterback.
“I am thrilled to be partnering with this incredible team and am honored to bring Tay’s beloved story and characters to life,” Beck said in a press release. “I can’t wait to get to work and to dive in on all creative aspects of the film.”
It is not clear when the movie will be released to the public eye, but we will update you when more information becomes available.