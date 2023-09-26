Is Selena Gomez dating Noah Beck? Stars spark romance rumors

After they were seen leaving a function together, Selena Gomez sparked romance rumors with TikToker Noah Beck.

Aside from going public with artists Justin Bieber and The Weekend, Selena Gomez has done well at keeping her love life on the low. In fact, most rumors surrounding Gomez still involve her ex Bieber, as fans still find ways to link the two together.

However, on Sunday, Gomez was seen leaving a futbol game in Paris with TikToker Noah Beck.

After seeing paparazzi videos of the two together, fans have taken to social media to express their thoughts on their rumored relationship.

Instagram: selenagomez Selena Gomez has not commented on being seen leaving futbol game with Noah Beck.

While Gomez has been in the singing and acting business for most of her life, Noah Beck has only just started his claim to fame after going viral on TikTok for the last three years.

Though both Gomez and Beck are single, as Beck is currently not dating his previous longtime girlfriend, Dixie D’Amelio, rumors about a spark between him and Gomez began to sizzle over the weekend.

The two were seen leaving the PSG vs. Marseille futbol match in Paris. However, Gomez walked ahead of Beck, leaving some fans to be skeptical about their alleged romance.

One fan even noted that Selena knows better than to date below her age, saying, “I doubt Selena would end up with a younger man who’s 10 years younger than she is, especially after all the immature crap she’s supposedly been through and is over with.”

While another added, “He really be meeting and connecting with a lot of people but be so low key about it as he should. This man is doing everything right.”

Other fans continued to call the bluff on Gomez dating Beck, saying, “I think they’re not even friends, they must have friends in common — nothing more. But honestly, they would make a nice couple.”

While another fan commented, “Ya’ll know damn well that he just happened to be there.”

Neither Gomez nor Beck have commented on their alleged romance and appearance together. However, Gomez did just release a song titled ‘Single Soon’ while Beck is still keeping his personality known on TikTok.