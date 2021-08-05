Who is MrBeast? Everything to know about the viral YouTuber

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson is one of YouTube’s most popular creators, with over 65 million subscribers on his main channel alone. Here’s everything you need to know about the star, from his net worth to his burger restaurant, and more.

MrBeast started uploading to YouTube way back in 2012, and in the near-decade since, he has gone on to grow his channel to an insane level of popularity, with over 66 million subscribers at the time of writing.

With his crazy and often high-cost video ideas, people are naturally curious about how exactly this internet star got to where he is today.

What is MrBeast’s net worth?

MrBeast is well known for his incredible generosity, and it’s not uncommon for him to give away hundreds and thousands of dollars — be that in the form of actual cash, or expensive items like cars and houses.

Although he clearly has a large amount of money, it’s difficult to know exactly how much he’s worth, with some websites’ guesses ranging from $8 million to $25 million.

How does he make money?

Although he’s revealed in the past that he’s running his popular main channel at a loss, the star gets income from ad revenue on his other channels, brand deals, and more, all of which help him to create new content and run his main channel.

That’s not to mention his merch line, burger chain, and other ventures which are all contributing to his income stream.

How old is MrBeast?

MrBeast was born on May 7, 1998 in Kansas, and is currently 23-years-old.

Where does MrBeast live?

MrBeast lives in Greenville, North Carolina, where he grew up alongside his brother.

Does MrBeast have a burger chain?

Jimmy took his entrepreneurship to the next level in 2020 when he launched his very own burger restaurant, aptly named ‘MrBeast Burger.’ Although it was originally only available in the US, the chain has since expanded to the UK, with over 900 locations across all countries.

With burgers inspired by his friends’ names, in 2021 the creator even went on to partner with Minecraft YouTuber Dream with his very own item on the menu. Jimmy has since teased that he’s interested in collaborating with other popular influencers, with plenty seeming interested in the plan.

Does MrBeast have merch?

Yes, MrBeast does have merch. On the official website, items listed include everything from T-shirts, cups, towels, caps, slides and more.

Although many of the classic designs like the black shirt with MrBeast’s logo on it are often sold out, there are plenty of other designs available that range from minimal to more artistic. Either way, there’s something for everyone if you’re a fan of the YouTube star.

Is MrBeast on Twitter?

MrBeast does have a Twitter account, where he is very active. In the past, he’s used the platform for some crazy challenges like a ‘ratio’ competition that streamer Corpse Husband ended up winning, and even participated in ratio-ing food chain Wendys in February alongside several other popular online creators.

You can find MrBeast on Twitter at @MrBeast.

What are MrBeast’s YouTube channels?

Although MrBeast is known for his main channel, named simply MrBeast, Jimmy actually operates several other channels that are extremely popular in their own right. His channels are as follows:

MrBeast

MrBeast Gaming

MrBeast Shorts

Beast Reacts

Beast Philanthropy

MrBeast 2

With Jimmy expanding his YouTube empire by the day, it looks like there’ll be plenty of more interesting content and cool opportunities ahead for fans of the star.