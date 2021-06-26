MrBeast’s top 10 most popular YouTube videos

In his nine years on YouTube, Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has produced some insanely viral videos with wild concepts — but his most popular YouTube videos of all time are his most extravagant.

MrBeast started out on YouTube in 2012, and since then he has become one of the platform’s most popular creators, with over 64 million subscribers on his main channel alone.

He’s known for his crazy video concepts, but his internet fame has allowed him to use his power for good, constantly giving huge gifts like cars, houses, and more to friends, family, and strangers. He even launched his own ‘MrBeast Philanthropy’ channel as a way to give back to the community.

He also runs several other channels including MrBeast Shorts, MrBeast Gaming, and MrBeast Reacts, which are all popular in their own right.

With so much content being produced on a constant basis, and an ever-growing fan base, you may be wondering what the YouTuber’s most popular videos of all time are.

10 — I Bought Everything In A Store: 93 million views

In a classic MrBeast move, this video from 2019 shows the creator recruit a group of his friends, and as the title says, buy literally everything in a store. They ended up spending over $70,000 dollars on the video, but the concept certainly proved to be a popular one.

9 — I Am The World’s Greatest Samurai: 97 million views

Over on his MrBeast Shorts channel, Jimmy uploaded a 10-second clip of him pretending to try and slice an apple in half with a sword, but instead he failed and ‘cut off’ his friend Chandler’s arm. Although short, the video received over 1.9 million likes, and has become one of the star’s most popular videos.

8 — I Spent 50 Hours Buried Alive: 100 million views

Uploaded in March 2021, this video became an instant hit, with Jimmy staying in a glass coffin buried underground for over two days. Of course, he was prepared with all the necessities and had an oxygen supply coming in from the outside, but the challenge was still incredibly ambitious and received a lot of love from fans.

It looks like this video is rising through the ranks, too, with the Twitter account MrBeast Statistics claiming it’s the fastest MrBeast video to hit the 100 million milestone.

Dang, that video popped — MrBeast (@MrBeast) June 25, 2021

7 — I Went Back To 1st Grade For A Day: 100 million views

In this viral episode on his main channel, Jimmy and his friends competed to make it all the way from 1st grade to 12th grade in one day, by setting up mock classrooms. Fans loved watching them try to make their way through classes with real teachers, earning it a spot in this list.

6 — I Ate A $70,000 Golden Pizza: 102 million views

As the title suggests, this video saw Jimmy eat a ridiculously expensive $70,000 pizza, a $2,000 steak, a and $5,000 dollar taco. The team worked their way up from a $1 pizza all the way to the most expensive golden pizza, and it’s safe to say viewers were impressed with the elaborate meal.

5 — Press This Button To Win $100,000!: 103 million views

One of MrBeast’s specialties is creating videos that involve a series of utterly bizarre tasks that people complete in order to be in a chance with winning a prize. In this episode, his friends were all competing to win the huge sum of $100k, and the challenges were certainly random.

4 — Going Through The Same Drive Thru 1,000 Times: 112 million views

In another throwback video from 2019, Jimmy and his team spent their day going through the same drive-through 1000 times. The group collected an insane amount of food, and even gave a bunch of it to a local middle school to ensure it didn’t all go to waste.

3 — Anything You Can Fit In The Circle I’ll Pay For: 117 million views

In his third most viewed video ever, fans, friends, and strangers were given the opportunity to fit as many items into various sized shapes in order to win everything they picked, and it got a little tense watching people try to balance everything as precisely as they could.

2 — I Spent 50 Hours In Solitary Confinement: 122 million views

Jimmy challenged himself to stay in solitary confinement for 50 hours in this insanely viral video, and his friends certainly didn’t make the process easy. With this and his ‘buried alive’ video both falling into the top ten, it’s clear his audience are a fan of the 50-hour confinement videos.

1 — I Put 100 Million Orbeez In My Friend’s Backyard: 128 million views

This 2018 hit is MrBeast’s most viewed video of all time, showing Jimmy putting a whopping 100 million Orbeez in his friends backyard, filling up his swimming pool too. They documented the process of laying out all the Orbeez, and the chaos that ensued the next day, resulting in a classic video that has become Jimmy’s most popular to date.

The YouTuber doesn’t seem to be slowing down his content any time soon, and with new videos constantly going viral, there’s a good chance that new entries could challenge this firm top ten.