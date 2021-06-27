Valkyrae, Punz, Lazarbeam & more pitch collab ideas for MrBeast Burger menu

MrBeast has been calling for fellow creators on Twitter to pitch him MrBeast Burger collab menu ideas, and people like Valkyrae, Lazerbeam, Sapnap, and more have been dropping their ideas under the viral tweet.

Since 2012 Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has been uploading a huge range of popular content to YouTube, and along with branching out into gaming and philanthropy, this year the creator also launched his very own burger outlet.

MrBeast Burger has expanded to over 800 restaurants, across the US, Canada, and the UK, and it doesn’t look like they’re stopping any time soon.

The menu includes meals inspired by some of Jimmy’s friends like Karl Jacobs, but he’s also begun to partner up with other popular online creators like Minecraft streamer Dream for burger collabs.

Now, Jimmy has used Twitter as a way to reach out to other creators to see if they would be interested in partnering up, and countless people have already started pitching what they would want to see on the menu.

Streamer Valkyrae suggested “Valkyrae’s vanilla shakes” as a new item for the drinks menu, and in a reply with almost 70,000 likes, Sapnap said that he’d be interested in having a burger named after him.

Valkyrae’s vanilla shakes? 👀 — rae (@Valkyrae) June 27, 2021

Sapnap burger baby — sapnap (@sapnapalt) June 27, 2021

Lazarbeam commented a simple eyes emoji, and after MrBeast told him to DM what he wanted, he called on the help of his fans to solve his creative block.

BadBoyHalo and Skeppy both seemed down for having a joint burger on the menu, as well as Punz, which along with Dream would make for a menu stacked with Minecraft streamers.

punz popcorn — Punz (@Punztw) June 27, 2021

There were plenty of other creators in the replies too, like GeorgeNotFound, FaZe Rug, Trainwrecks, and more, with everyone looking like they wanted in on Jimmy’s booming restaurant.

Fans will no doubt be hoping that some of these collabs actually come to fruition, as the number of MrBeast restaurants begins to increase in number.