Dream & MrBeast Burger is the crossover you never knew you needed - Dexerto

Uber-popular Minecraft YouTuber ‘Dream’ has officially linked arms with major influencer MrBeast for an unexpected — and tasty — collaboration.

MrBeast has truly taken his YouTube fame to new heights. As if his impressive cash giveaways and incredible charity work weren’t enough, he created his very own restaurant in December 2020, aptly dubbed “MrBeast Burger.”

The chain is very much your usual fast food joint; boasting juicy cheeseburgers, crispy chicken sandwiches, and even loaded “Beast Style Fries,” the YouTube star has successfully opened over 600 locations across the United States.

Now, it’s set to get another huge addition in the form of an unforeseen collaboration with a massively popular YouTuber in the Minecraft space — Dream, who boasts an impressive 21 million subscribers and a massive fanbase on Twitter.

Advertisement

On April 26, Minecraft content creator Dream announced his contribution to YouTube’s biggest fast food endeavor with the addition of the “Dream Burger” at MrBeast Burger locations.

It’s as simple as it sounds; Dream’s burger comes packed with two beef patties, bacon, pickles, and avocado — a perfect meal for all the guac lovers out there.

“Me and MrBeast just released a ‘Dream Burger’ at his MrBeast Burger restaurants!” Dream said of the new menu item. “It has avocado, which is green, like me!”

Me and Mr Beast just released a “Dream Burger” at his Mr Beast Burger restaurants! You can order on the Mr Beast Burger app or any delivery app, give it a try 🙂 it has avocado which is green like me ! pic.twitter.com/gNHP9gGk9a — dream (@dreamwastaken) April 26, 2021

According to MrBeast, the new burger is easy on the taste buds… although it’s up to consumers to judge for themselves if they’re into it or not.

Advertisement

Read More: 100 Thieves tease starting a Minecraft team after Karl Jacobs advice

Thus far, news of the new burger has been met with excitement from fans, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if we end up seeing Dream’s name trend on Twitter yet again due to this newest collaboration.

MrBeast Burger and Dream partnered together to make the DREAM BURGER! It’s now available at all 600 locations!!! ORDER IT AND TELL US WHAT YOU THINK! pic.twitter.com/NMEVV0qPrU — MrBeast (@MrBeast) April 26, 2021

The burger is now available at all 600 MrBeast Burger locations. That’s not all; MrBeast hopes to taste test the “Dream Burger” on Instagram Live with Minecraft Tuber Karl Jacobs, making for a truly star-studded mukbang that no one saw coming.

As seen with YouTube boxing, it seems that MrBeast is traversing the unknown field of YouTube restaurant-ownership; and he’s not afraid to include other big names in the industry with him, in the process.