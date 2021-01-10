Logo
MrBeast explains he’s losing “ridiculous amount of money” on main channel

Published: 10/Jan/2021 11:17

by Georgina Smith
MrBeast stands in front of boxes
YouTube: MrBeast

MrBeast, popular YouTuber and philanthropist, has revealed that due to the extraordinary amount of money he drops on each main channel video for some bizarre concepts, he’s actually running at a loss on his main channel.

Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson has been around on YouTube since 2012, but in the past few years has exploded in popularity on the site, currently at over 50 million subscribers on his main channel alone, along with 13 million more on his gaming channel.

He’s become well known for his insanely high-budget videos in which he gives money and gifts to family, friends, and strangers in the weirdest ways possible. These videos often see Jimmy buying out entire stores, giving people $100 million but only one minute to spend it, and more.

Mr Beast in front of crate of money
Instagram: Mr Beast
MrBeast’s challenges consistently go crazy on YouTube.

In 2020, the star even bought an entire $700,000 island and had people see who could stay on it the longest, with the winner actually getting the island as the grand prize.

However, these videos are clearly hugely expensive, and Jimmy revealed on Twitter that he’s actually losing money on his main channel. “Almost all my recent videos lost me a ridiculous amount of money,” he began. “That’s why I started the gaming channel so I can use the extra money to run the main at a loss and just focus on making the best videos possible.”

He also went on to explain his strategy for continuing to support these crazy-concept videos. “My end goal is to have Beast Shorts, Beast Reacts and Beast gaming all funneling money into the main so I can film videos that are so stupidly expensive they don’t make sense.”

Jimmy explained that he plans on using the popularity of his various channels for good, saying he wants to “leverage that attention to open a couple hundred food pantries/homeless shelters”.

It may come as a surprise to some fans that MrBeast isn’t actually making any money off these expensive videos, but it seems as though the YouTuber has everything under control, and making the happiness of his viewers and charitable donations his priority.

Twitch indefinitely bans Christian streamer for “hateful conduct”

Published: 9/Jan/2021 21:19

by Theo Salaun
drwitnesser twitch ban
Twitter, @DrWitnesser / Twitch

Self-proclaimed “esports missionary,” ‘DrWitnesser,’ has been indefinitely banned from Twitch following numerous scandals from his attempts to preach the gospel during Fortnite games.

White or black button-up, bright orange tie, rectangular optical frames and a manicured chin-strap beard – DrWitnesser paints a unique picture as a Twitch streamer. And, just as his facial hair is devoid of a mustache, the gaming missionary preaches a life devoid of sin. 

In the past, these efforts to spread the gospel have boiled up into uncomfortable moments with Fortnite’s younger players. In one particularly heated moment, the streamer was banned for seven days by Twitch for telling a Muslim child that he would be “sentenced to hell.”  

Now, it appears that the streaming platform has found more evidence of unsavory behavior, prompting staff to levy an indefinite suspension against the religious streamer. In response, DrWitnesser has decried Twitch’s policies and announced a switch to YouTube.

As posted on January 6, DrWitnesser received an indefinite ban from Twitch for “engaging in hateful conduct against a person or group of people.” As the platform’s message indicates, the streamer’s behavior has resulted in numerous violations (or one extreme violation) that go against Twitch’s hopes for users to create a “friendly, positive experience.”

While it’s unclear precisely what exactly prompted the ban, Witnesser’s reaction seems more focused on the platform’s overarching behavior than any individual violation. In response to his suspension, he laid out a general critique of the gaming giant: “They are a bias, hypocritical organization that shoves their agenda down everyone’s throats. I’m glad to be gone…taking some time off to decide my next move.”

Evidenced by a subsequent tweet, Witnesser didn’t need too much time off to decide his next move, as he quickly announced a move to YouTube.

Given the uncertainties surrounding DrWitnesser’s ban from Twitch, it remains to be seen how his content will fare on YouTube. While neither platform has any rules specifically prohibiting talk of religion, harassment and abuse policies likely frown upon threatening children with eternal damnation.

At the moment, Twitch hasn’t responded to the esports missionary’s anger, but we’ll be sure to stay in the loop in case more information arises.