Leak reveals MrBeast making YouTube video with football legend Cristiano Ronaldo

A leaked image with some pretty atrocious face censoring revealed that MrBeast and Cristiano Ronaldo will be doing a YouTube collab. With the footballer claiming his next collaboration would “break the internet”, there are few other creators it could be.

Despite all of the controversy surrounding MrBeast, he’s still the biggest creator on the platform by a mile. His videos aren’t performing quite as well as they used to, but he still gets tens of millions of views on each upload in a matter of hours.

Article continues after ad

Cristiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, is relatively new to the space. But he’s such an international superstar that he was able to grow his YouTube subscriber base in record time, hitting almost 20 million subs within 24 hours of creating his channel. He currently sits at 67 million.

The footballer claims his next collab is going to break the internet, and its been paired with leaked images of MrBeast and him standing next to a film set.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Behind the drawn-over censors on their faces, it’s clear to see the two men are MrBeast and Cristiano Ronaldo. Additionally, the person in the middle appears to be holding a Lunchly. further cementing MrBeast’s involvement.

Despite being embroiled in various controversies from workplace misconduct to being sued by people working sets for his shows, MrBeast continues to be a media juggernaut that generates millions of views no matter what he uploads.

Additionally, MrBeast’s Lunchly product line has run into its fair share of snags, with many customers finding mold in their meals.

Article continues after ad

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has had stranger crossovers than this. He’s set to guest star in the upcoming fighting game Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, though it’s unknown to what extent he’ll be involved and whether or not the footballer will be a playable fighter.