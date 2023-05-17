First Five Nights at Freddy’s movie trailer brings the big bad animatronics to life

The first trailer for the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s movie adaptation has finally arrived, with new footage showing off the giant and terrifying animatronics as well as some cool easter eggs for fans of the series.

When it comes to horror games of the 2010s, the Fight Nights at Freddy’s series is beloved. The game’s simple but effective gameplay and premise of the franchise offers up some big fright, with an extended lore of the world also adding depth and intrigue to the franchise.

In light of this, a live-action adaptation of the iconic horror game franchise is in the works and set to release later in 2023. After months of anticipation, a trailer for the movie has finally dropped.

For those excited to see the first trailer for Five Night’s at Freddy’s, we have included it here.

The trailer does a fantastic job of setting up the plot of the movie while also including some big Easter Eggs from the game.

Five Nights at Freddy’s trailer includes many in-game Easter Eggs

Early on, Josh Hutcherson’s character can be seen looking at the camera system with Freddy and the other animatronics in the same position that they can be found in the game.

Universal Pictures This shot from the trailer is almost exact the same as from the game

As for Freddy himself, the little footage we do get of the big bad bear is terrifying, really honing in on the horror and what fans can expect from the movie. It does also include footage of the outside world and what the larger story will be.

At the end of the trailer, the now iconic music from the game can also be heard in a harrowing moment. While much is still unknown about the movie, this teaser trailer promises a faithful adaptation while also expanding on the lore hinted at throughout the games.

For all the latest TV and movie news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto's full coverage here.