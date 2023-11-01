MatPat reveals what Markiplier’s role would have been in FNAF movie

Thanks to MatPat, we now know what role Markiplier would have played in the Five Nights at Freddy’s film if the YouTuber had been able to appear in the movie.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie has officially released in theaters, receiving a slew of positive reviews from fans.

A major facet of the movie that jazzed longtime FNAF players was the inclusion of a few YouTubers in cameo parts — namely, Game Theory’s MatPat and CoryxKenshin.

Article continues after ad

However, a major figure in the FNAF fanbase wasn’t involved in the movie, despite expectations that he would surely be part of the project: Markiplier, an OG YouTuber who skyrocketed to internet fame in part due to his popular FNAF playthroughs back in the mid-2010’s.

Article continues after ad

YouTube: Markiplier Markiplier was anticipated to appear in the FNAF movie, but scheduling conflicts prevented him from filming for the flick.

Unfortunately, Markiplier was unable to appear in the FNAF film due to scheduling issues while filming his own horror movie, Iron Lung.

Markiplier’s FNAF movie role revealed

Mark admitted that he wouldn’t be receiving a cameo in the flick during a live stream shortly before FNAF’s release, but didn’t say too much about the project at the time.

Article continues after ad

However, MatPat uploaded a YouTube video discussing his work on the film on Saturday, October 28, where he revealed what role Mark would have played if he’d been able to be part of the movie.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

According to Mat, Markiplier was supposed to play the security guard who gets snatched by the animatronics at the very beginning of the movie. Mat caught footage of pictures in a wardrobe room with each cast member and their role — one of which showed Markiplier as ‘Freddy’s Security Guard.’

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“An entire floor of a building was just full, wall to wall, with clothing,” MatPat said. “Hundreds and hundreds of outfits. Mike alone had practically an entire wall all to himself. It was actually there that I got to see who else was gonna be a part of this movie up on the wall.”

“That’s where I actually learned that Cory was gonna be a cab driver for the first time. It was also where I saw that good ole Markiplier was supposed to be the security guard who gets killed at the very beginning of the movie.”

Article continues after ad

(Topic begins at 4:10)

Article continues after ad

Given Mark’s popularity within the FNAF fanbase and his experience playing the games, fans overwhelmingly believe this would have been a perfect role for him according to their excited comments under the video.

Luckily, this might not be the end for Markiplier’s involvement in official FNAF projects. According to a YouTube comment from the series’ creator himself, Scott Cawthon, there’s room for Mark to appear in a potential sequel.

Article continues after ad

YouTube: Scott Cawthon

Given the movie’s overwhelming success at the box office and via streaming, it’s looking more likely than ever that another FNAF movie might come to fruition… and with it, a potential Markiplier cameo.