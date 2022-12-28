Where is Mizkif? Twitch streamer goes quiet following controversies

Calum is Dexerto's UK Editor, based in Scotland. Joining Dexerto in 2017, Calum has years of experience covering esports, gaming and online entertainment, and now leads the team to deliver the best coverage in these areas. An expert on all things Twitch and gaming influencers, he also knows a number of games inside out, including Apex Legends, CS:GO and Call of Duty. You can contact Calum at calum.patterson@dexerto.com.

Earlier in 2022, Mizkif was one of the biggest streamers on all of Twitch, averaging over 30,000 live viewers on every stream. But all of this came to stop in September, amid a sea of controversy, so where is Mizkif now, and will he return to streaming?

As of December 28, Mizkif has only streamed a handful of times in the past three months. His most recent stream, on December 2, lasted for 16 hours, but averaged only 5,000 viewers, and saw Mizkif actually lose followers.

So what caused such a sudden turnaround in Mizkif’s streaming success? Much of it is related to the Twitch ‘dramageddon’ that kicked off in September 2022.

Most significantly, Mizkif was accused of helping to “cover up” a sexual assault. Streamer Adrianah Lee claimed she had been assaulted by Mizkif’s friend CrazySlick, and that Mizkif worked to ensure it didn’t become public.

Following this, Ice Poseidon leaked old DMs from Mizkif that included racial slurs. Following this, Mizkif went quiet on social media since, and hasn’t tweeted since his response in September, except for a merry Christmas post.

Will Mizkif return to Twitch streaming?

With no signs of making a comeback to his main channel, it looks like for now, Mizkif won’t be streaming there. Of course, in 2023, he may choose to make a comeback, but currently, his channel continues to lose followers. In October, he said he would be streaming a lot less.

However, Mizkif has been streaming on another channel, called ‘syn4ack’. This channel actually appears to belong to his manager, but a number of clips indicate that Mizkif has been broadcasting on this account.

Whether this indicates that Mizkif plans to make a full return to streaming on his main channel or not remains to be seen.

On YouTube, Mizkif has addressed his absence from streaming, explaining that he has used the time off to start reading books, and has started a bookclub on his Discord. The first book they are reading is 1984 by George Orwell.

It sounds as though Miz is eyeing up a return to streaming at some point in 2023, but he is yet to make any solid confirmation.