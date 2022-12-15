What is TikTok’s Dating Wrapped 2022? Viral trend explained

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

TikTok’s For You pages have been inundated with a brand new hilarious Dating Wrapped trend – but what is it all about? Here’s the TikTok 2022 Dating Wrapped trend explained.

2022 has seen a variety of popular ‘Wrapped’ content, from Spotify Wrapped to PlayStation’s 2022 Wrap Up, all detailing your year of music, games, or, in the new TikTok trends case, your dating life. This began when TikTok users began detailing their own dating life over the year, forming a series of viral TikToks taking over users For You pages.

Many users will be seeing plenty of these hilarious videos and wondering what the viral trend consists of as well as what it’s all about. We’ve got the TikTok Dating Wrapped 2022 trend explained so you know exactly what the viral trend consists of as well as allowing you to potentially create your own.

Article continues after ad

What is TikTok’s Dating Wrapped 2022?

TikTok’s Dating Wrapped trend is a spin on the popular Spotify Wrapped except this time it focuses on the persons dating life throughout 2022.

The trend quickly went viral after @amberwavesofbrain posted her PowerPoint presentation detailing how much money she’d spend on dates, the success of her relationships, and where she found her romantic partners.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Many viewers took to the idea instantly, prompting a plethora of similar ‘Dating Wrapped’ presentations.

Similar posts have gone equally as viral with many TikTok fans choosing to produce their own handmade PowerPoint presentations detailing all the hilarious dating fails and successes they’ve experienced throughout the year. In fact, the trend is so popular, that #datingwrapped currently has just under 30m views.

Article continues after ad

Those wanting to recreate the growing trend will need to create their own Dating Wrapped PowerPoints and formulate their own data.

Unlike Spotify Wrapped or other TikTok trends like the Anime face filter, TikTok will not create this trend for you.