What is the ‘I’m locked in with myself’ trend on TikTok?

While scrolling through videos on TikTok’s For You Page, you might have come across the ‘I’m locked in with myself’ trend.

The TikTok trend ‘I’m locked in with myself’ has taken off as a celebration of self-focus, encouraging people to prioritize their own needs, goals, and well-being over external validation or societal expectations.

Traditionally, the term “locked in” implies an intense concentration on a task or objective, but in this context, it signifies a deep commitment to oneself.

By “locking in” with themselves, TikTok users emphasize self-care, personal growth, and self-fulfillment over the pursuit of romantic relationships, career milestones, or social status.

This trend began in fall 2024 and reflects a broader cultural shift toward valuing self-love and internal growth rather than external achievements.

Starting in late October, users have been posting videos with the hashtag #lockedinwithmyself, often sharing their journeys of choosing self-improvement over external pressures.

Many videos highlight people setting aside time and energy they might have spent on dating or romantic pursuits to instead invest in physical and mental health, self-compassion, or other aspects of personal development.

Some fitness and wellness brands on TikTok have also joined the trend, incorporating it into messages promoting healthy routines, exercise, and self-care practices. These accounts reinforce the idea that self-focus can be a path to greater well-being rather than an exercise in discipline alone.

The trend has also especially resonated with women, with many videos advocating for prioritizing yourself rather than constantly putting others first. This aligns with a broader movement encouraging people, especially women, to avoid self-sacrifice and embrace self-care unapologetically.

For many TikTokers, “locking in” with oneself is not about proving something to others but rather about nurturing self-esteem, finding genuine contentment, and building a fulfilling life that reflects personal values over societal pressures.

