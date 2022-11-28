When is Spotify Wrapped 2022? Release date, playlists, more

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: Sam.Comrie@dexerto.com.

Can you look at Spotify Wrapped 2022 yet? If you’re eager to know what songs have dominated your Spotify this year, here’s everything we know about Spotify Wrapped 2022.

Spotify’s Wrapped feature enables us to keep tabs on the songs and albums we vibed with the most over the year.

Whether you discover a few guilty pleasure hits or unearth some hidden gems, it is always fascinating to see what arrives at the end of the year. Spotify Wrapped returns for 2022 and the popular streaming service has already teased what you can expect to see within the latest iteration.

If you’re unsure how to access 2022’s Wrapped, we’ve got you covered.

How to get Spotify Wrapped 2022

Currently, Spotify hasn’t officially announced the date for Spotify Wrapped 2022. However, the streaming platform has begun teasing the arrival of this year’s version.

Spotify users can head over to their official Twitter account and like the Tweet linked above, which will then enable a notification for when Wrapped is set to debut. Users can also join in the fun and explore the Spotify Wrapped hashtag, which is a great way to join the conversation Wrapped is unveiled.

Once it does go live, you’ll simply just have to open the Spotify app, click the Wrapped icon, and you’ll get your customized details!

When is Spotify Wrapped 2022 coming out?

Though the date has yet to be announced, we anticipate that Wrapped will arrive within the first week of December.

2021 and 2020’s installments of the Wrapped playlists dropped on December 1 and November 27, respectively, so we’re well within the window for its release.

Spotify Wrapped will give you a breakdown of your listening habits over the year.

And there you have it – that’s all you need to know about the latest Wrapped playlist. We’ll be updating this article when we have more information, so be sure to check back in with us.

In the meantime, keep updated with the latest music and entertainment news here.