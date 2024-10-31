It’s that time of year, again, when music lovers get to enjoy their 2024 listening experience statistics from Spotify Wrapped.

Spotify Wrapped, which allows users to see their listening habits over the course of a year, was introduced to the music platform in 2016.

Once the year’s stats are ‘wrapped,’ Spotify shares users’ top five artists and songs as well as their most-listened-to genres, albums, and podcasts. Users are even able to turn their annual favorites into a playlist of its own.

Typically, Spotify Wrapped stops collecting data on October 31. However, this year, Spotify announced they’d be extending their year-in-review past said date.

“No tricks, just treats with Spotify Wrapped,” the company tweeted. “Spotify Wrapped doesn’t stop counting on October 31st.”

In 2023, Spotify Wrapped was released on November 29. Though Spotify Wrapped extended its review period for 2024, it’s unknown if they’ll be pushing back the date when users receive their yearly listening review.

How to get Spotify Wrapped 2024

To access your individualized Spotify Wrapped, open the Spotify app and click the Wrapped banner. Follow the slides from there to see all of your favorites from this year.

If using the mobile app, be sure to update Spotify to easily review your 2024 listening experience.

Spotify Wrapped may also be viewed by logging into your account via their website.

How to post Spotify Wrapped 2024 to socials

Spotify users can easily share each Wrapped slide directly to their social media pages by pressing the ‘share’ button under each slide. Platforms that users may post to include Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and X/Twitter.

In addition to Spotify Wrapped, on October 22, the platform announced that users will soon be able to design their own playlist covers. The new feature will begin rolling out within the next couple of weeks.