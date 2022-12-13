How to get your PlayStation 2022 Wrap-Up on PS4 & PS5

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

If you want to know how many hours you poured into gaming in 2022, you came to the right place. Here is how to access your PlayStation Wrap-Up, including total hours played and how much you spent on each game, local or online.

As the holiday season rolls around every year, so do annual wrap-ups. Music fans, fans flock to social media and share their Spotify Wrapped, while gamers have multiple ways to share their fandom. Twitch Recap gives viewers and streamers a summary of content they consumed and created in 2022.

Sony offers a similar service, giving PS4 and PS5 users a look back at all they accomplished this past year. With heavy hitters such as God of War Ragnarok and Elden Ring hitting shelves in 2022, PlayStation users had plenty to sink their teeth into.

Article continues after ad

With that being said, here’s how you can get your PS Wrap-Up and see how much time you spent enjoying your console – and which games you loved most.

How to get your PlayStation Wrap-Up on PS4 and PS5

Accessing your PlayStation Wrap-Up is relatively simple, and the only information you’ll need on hand is your PS Sign-In ID (email address) and password.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Visit the PlayStation Wrap-Up website. Sign in with your PS email address and password. Discover your total hours, games played, etc.

PlayStation Wrap-Up features: Hours, games, more

Sony Interactive Entertainment God of War Ragnarok shattered records in 2022.

The PS Wrap-Up gives you a bunch of personalized information to remember your year. First, you’ll see your total hours played, followed by your hours playing online and the total number of days played locally and on VR.

Next up, it will tell you how many games you played in 2022 and list your top five most-played games. PlayStation Wrap-Up also tracks how many trophies you earned over the year. Lastly, it shares PlayStation Plus’s global and personalized statistics.

Article continues after ad

Additionally, the Wrap-Up also gives community stats for the global PlayStation audience. Horizon Forbidden West, God of War, and Gran Turismo 7 stood out as Sony’s top titles.