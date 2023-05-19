What is the viral wavelength game on TikTok and how do you play it?

A game called wavelength is currently making its way around TikTok, with viewers both finding it entertaining and confusing as they try to figure out how it works. Here’s everything you need to know if you want to try it yourself.

Trends on TikTok can truly be about anything. From dancing to the camera to trending songs to committing trespassing and walking into a random homes, you never know what the next trend will be.

A popular game that’s currently making its way around the platform is wavelength. Being a game that requires no equipment, it makes the perfect party game to play with your friends. But how do you play it?

How to play Wavelength

Even though a lot of viewers seemingly are confused with how the game works, it’s really easy to understand once you get the hang of it.

Have enough players

In order to be able to play, you will need to be at least two people to play, but it’ll be more fun if you’re three or more players.

Pick one to be the guesser

The guesser will have the important roll of guessing what number the other players are referencing to.

Pick a number

The rest of the players not chosen to be the guesser will then decide on a number, usually between 1-10. This will be the number that they’ll try to get the guesser to guess.

Start the questioning

As the game starts, the guesser will ask each person for a random thing, for example a fast-food restaurant, a game console, a US state. Based on the answer given, the guesser will have to determine if where the answer falls between 1-10, with 10 usually being the best.

All players receiving a question will have to make sure that the guesser stays around the number they agreed on.

When all players later have answered a question each, the guesser will have to guess what the number was. The game finishes when the guesser made their guess, no matter if it’s right or wrong.