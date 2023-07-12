How to apply TikTok’s trending Paw Patrol filter on your pets?

A new filter on TikTok is turning pets into the cutest Paw Patrol characters, and making the cutest pets go viral – here’s how you can use it yourself.

TikTok is known for having various fads, filters, dances and memes, many of can help you go viral. The Barbie Shake, the old age filter, and the bed rotting trend are just some of the latest hits on the app.

The latest to join the list is the Paw Patrol pet character filter, which has been captivating the attention of users, thanks to the incredibly cute results.

What is the Paw Patrol filter on TikTok?

Paw Patrol is an animated series for kids, and its effect on TikTok lets you turn your pets into a character from the show, with an iconic costume. Additionally, the filter also turns the background into a cartoonish and artistic backdrop.

The effect makes your pet look even more adorable, so countless people have been trying it out on their dogs and cats. The Paw Patrol character filter was only released a short time ago, but is already sweeping across the For You Page.

How to apply Paw Patrol filter on TikTok

Here’s how to use the Paw Patrol filter on your own pet:

Log in to your TikTok account. Select the ‘Create‘ option and choose ‘Effects‘. On the search option of the Effects page, type Paw Patrol. Click on the Paw Patrol filter at the top of the results page. You will then be directed to your Create page along with the filter. Start recording your pet with this effect. After the countdown of 3 seconds, your pet will transform into a Paw Patrol character.

